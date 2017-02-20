Calibre reports rapid international growth

Image processing manufacturer, Calibre reports 31% increase in sales revenue in 2016 over 2015.



“Going forwards a major contribution is forecast from Calibre's relationship with global distributor Stampede as well as from significant growth from OEMs in China, North America and Europe,” said Tim Brooksbank, CEO at Calibre.

Calibre's market penetration extends from China to the USA; in China deployed as LED screen scalers and in the USA for presentation scaler switches.

This wonderful sales momentum will continue to be energised by significant ongoing investment in further expansion of the product range with enhanced technical capabilities, more complex products, higher processing speeds and a product roadmap which includes the ability to drive LED screens at resolutions up to 8K50/60.

"Watch this space. 2017 is going to be a great year for Calibre,” enthused Brooksbank.

www.calibreuk.com