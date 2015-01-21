Calibre releases NEW LEDView325DS Digital Signage LED Videowall Scaler

Calibre announces the release of its latest model in the highly successful LEDView range of LED videowall optimised image scalers.

LEDView325DS is designed specifically for cost conscious digital signage projects where quality is required but without breaking the bank.

Digital signage is a market often ignored when it comes to high quality scaling with many clients relying on software based solutions from a PC. This unfortunately causes difficulty creating and showing client content together with severe image quality issues, both of which lead to unhappy clients.

LEDView325DS is a cost effective yet high quality image scaler which provides Calibre’s market-leading pixel-accurate per-edge image re-sizing algorithm which allows each edge of the picture content to be independently dragged to the correct position on the LED videowall.

There is also per input colour calibration capability to ensure client content looks how the client wants with control of RGB gains and blacks as well as saturation and hue even on digital computer-originated content. These are the kinds of functions typically found on premium live events models, which are now available without the cost associated with a live events scaler.

LEDView325DS gives outstanding image quality with fast simple set-up of picture size, colour calibration and network-based back-up and restore of settings for fast disaster recovery. Control and configuration is by internet browser, using the inbuilt webserver so when connected to a suitable network remote control and status monitoring is also possible.

Calibre UK will exhibit on stand 4U64 at ISE 2015 taking place from 10-12 February 2015 at the Amsterdam RAI.

About Calibre

Multi-award winning British company, Calibre has over the past 27 years achieved world recognition providing image scaling and processing technologies for use in broadcast/television, digital cinema, large venue projection, LED videowalls and surgical medical applications. Calibre manufactures products under its own brand-names as well as providing products and technology to several market leaders in the Pro-AV market worldwide. Calibre is a market leader in innovation, utilizing its own, UK & Germany-based in-house hardware and software design teams for all its product developments and its own UK manufacturing.

