Calibre boosts presence in North America

For this week only (from 12 – 14 June), the company will host invitation-only and daily meetings in collaboration with Coretronic Corporation at the Rosen Centre Hotel, directly adjacent to the international InfoComm trade show taking place at the Orlando County Convention Centre.

Here, company management, senior technicians, engineers and designers will be able to gain a unique insight into the future and product pathways for Calibre processing and solutions. Calibre presentations will be given by the newly promoted George Koumis, Product Marketing and Business Development at Calibre. An accomplished engineer, George Koumis has worked for Calibre for three years in product management and technical business development roles. Prior to this, he worked in product and engineering at Barco and Folsom Research.

“North America represents the largest single market for our world-class display solutions and we are so impressed at the scale, innovation and dynamic ways in which our partners use them,” said George Koumis.

“Calibre is widening their product portfolio and to support this growth, Calibre is actively seeking new partners.”

First to join the ranks is Nex Pro Video representing Calibre products in the Canadian market.

“We’ve got the right mix of technologies and products designed with customer requirements in mind to support this growth, and building confidence with new North American partners which we are actively seeking will be crucial to our success,” added Koumis.

North American sales, support and service functions are located in Sacramento, California.

Now shipping is the Calibre HQPro1000 4K scaler-switcher is designed for maximum performance in the most challenging applications. It has inbuilt modularity, allowing customers to configure the exact functionality required – and to add to that functionality as needs change in the future. It also features Calibre’s best-in-class low-latency proprietary HQUltra scaling technology, supporting 4K50/60 4:4:4 RGB formats, as well as truly seamless switching and support for multiple sources and layers.

The award-winning AiO (All-in-One) LED display, which is differentiated from competing products by the ease and speed – typically, less than an hour – with which it can be installed. The LEDFusion A130 is a 130-inch ultra thin display with 1.5mm pixel pitch, 38mm thickness, supporting full HD resolutionand is now shipping.

Among its many features, the LEDFusion AiO family is differentiated by its unique integrated power control system meeting stringent safety requirements.