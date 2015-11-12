Calibre Appoints Grace Gao

Calibre UK, a leading developer of switching, scaling and processing technology for use with LED and large-format displays, has appointed Grace Gao as Sales and Marketing Associate, China.

Based at Calibre’s Bradford, UK offices, Gao responsibilities include conducting in-depth market research, developing the company’s presence and profile of Calibre branded products as well as expanding OEM relationships.

Recruited under the GREAT Ambassadors (China) Scheme, a joint initiative with the UK Trade & Investment (UKTI) and The University of Sheffield, Gao recently completed a Masters Degree in Marketing Management Practice. “This is a great success story. Calibre is setting the standard for UK businesses that increasingly are having to work on a global basis and they will provide Grace Gao with great practical experience and knowledge,” says Yiyun Ling at The University of Sheffield.

“Grace has terrific business skills, and is a great fit to the Bradford team. We have customers in China and we need to expand this market to help them achieve international sales. She understands the languages, cultures and technically what we are manufacturing to fit customer requirements,” said Pauline Brooksbank, managing director at Calibre.

Calibre is renowned for their design, manufacturing and deployment of switching, scaling and warping technologies including the world’s fastest LED HQUltra 4K presentation scaling-switching technology. Milestones include the Queens Award for Enterprise 2012 in the international trade category, presented by the British Monarchy as well as global awards for technology innovation.

“What attracted me to this role is Calibre’s plans to develop and push the business forward with investments in product developments and new markets. I look forward to contributing to their ambitious growth and development targets,” explains Gao.

The appointment coincides with Calibre’s ISE 2016 trade show presence that sees Calibre move to Stand F36 in Hall 11, located amongst serious players in LED, lighting, audio and large-format display technologies.

