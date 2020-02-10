Calibre 163-inch AiO LED Display makes worldwide debut at ISE

Making its worldwide debut on the stand of Calibre business partner MediaScreen (15-R295) at ISE 2020 is the Calibre LEDFusion A160, a 163-inch AiO (All-in-One) LED display.

The LEDFusion A160 revolutionises the world of large LED screens by providing a complete, integrated solution that can be installed by two people in an hour or less – largely eliminating the time, effort and expense typically associated with deploying screens of such a size.

“There is a significant trend in the industry towards larger and larger displays as users compete for attention in an environment in which screens are everywhere,” said Willy Tsai, Managing Director, Calibre UK. “The problem with those large displays, of course, is the challenge of getting them to their location – and then getting them operational in the shortest amount of time. The LEDFusion A160 was designed to overcome those challenges – and, of course, it does so with the outstanding image quality for which Calibre is known. It’s exactly the product our customers asked us to create.”

The LEDFusion A160 is designed for the most demanding applications including proAV, rental/staging, broadcast, houses of worship, medical, corporate AV and education. Packed in a single flight case – which contains everything needed for installation, including simple tools – the 163-inch LEDFusion A160 can be simply manoeuvred into position and be operational in less than sixty minutes.

Ultra-slim at <35mm and bezel-free, and with a 170 degree viewing angle, the LEDFusion A160 features HD resolution, a 1.875mm pixel pitch, 600 nits of brightness and a 5,000:1 contrast ratio for exceptional image quality. Its modular and accessible design makes it incredibly fast and simple to repair in the unlikely event of a module failure. Control is via an iOS/Android app. Connectivity includes two HDMI ports; 3G-SDI; two USB ports; audio out; RS232 in/out; and RJ45 for LAN control. The unit is also optionally OPS-pluggable.

“At ISE, we’re showing our Mobile LED 165 - an innovative solution that further enhances the ease with which this remarkable screen can be deployed,” said Bernd Fuerbeck, CEO of MediaScreen. “Our mobile ScreenLifter allows the display to be effortlessly positioned at exactly the right height for any application. For ease of transportation and installation, it is equipped with a tilt and shift feature that allows it – with LED wall attached – to pass through doorways two meters in height.”

Equipped with MediaScreen’s newest generation of lifting columns, the ScreenLifter can handle a load of up to 600 kg and is optimised for the installation of displays like the All-in-One. It also comes with several fine adjustment mechanisms to help with aligning multiple units for panoramic installations. An optional swivel feature allows the AiO's orientation to be changed from landscape to portrait.

The 163-inch LEDFusion A160 includes Calibre’s high performance HQPro1000 scaler/switcher to deliver a truly all-in-one solution. The HQPro1000 delivers completely seamless switching – transitions are ultra-fast – as well as support for multiple sources and layers, and up to four program outputs plus a confidence monitor output. Scaling is provided by Calibre’s best-in-class low-latency proprietary HQUltra technology supporting 4K50/60 4:4:4 RGB formats – a high end feature only found in much more expensive 4K switcher/scalers. Streaming video using the H.264 codec is supported, as are pan and zoom, dissolve/fade, cut, and through-black.

MediaScreen is one of several business partners who will be presenting Calibre solutions at ISE 2020 – Calibre technology can also be found at AZLAB (14-K110).