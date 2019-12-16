Caffeine Launches ‘Catchin' W's With JuJu’ A New Exclusive Series from NFL player and gamer JuJu Smith-Schuster and Bright Bay Creative

LOS ANGELES - December 13, 2019 - Caffeine, a new kind of broadcast company focused on the creation and distribution of live, interactive content, announced an exclusive new series from Bright Bay Creative, “Catchin' W's With JuJu,” from NFL star and gamer JuJu Smith-Schuster. JuJu joins NBA players Collin Sexton and Kyle Kuzma, as well as rapper, singer, and songwriter Doja Cat who are all launching recurring shows on Caffeine.

Caffeine ordered an exclusive 16-episode run of ‘Catchin' W's With JuJu’ which premieres today at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET. On the field, JuJu is known for catching touchdowns. On the show, JuJu and a partner will be “Catchin’ W’s” in gaming. JuJu will take part with a series of notable celebrities, including athletes, prominent gamers, entertainers and influencers as the two hang out and game while interacting with the fans.

JuJu rose to prominence in his rookie season as a wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers and was named team MVP and selected to the ProBowl in his second season. Last year he became an ambassador of prominent esports organization FaZe Clan.

"The thing I love most about streaming is being able to engage with my fans—it feels like we're all hanging out in one room together even though we're all over the world,” said Smith-Schuster. “I’m excited to be on Caffeine and have the fans watch me game, talk some trash, and see me get these W’s against my friends!"

“Catchin' W's With JuJu” is produced for Caffeine by Bright Bay Creative, with Brandon Killion, Dave Luce and Tony Nguyen serving as executive producers. “We’re thrilled to be in business with JuJu and Caffeine, especially in a space and on a platform that provides such unlimited opportunity,” said Killion. “We’re confident that JuJu’s fans will be excited to see him in a new, competitive arena.”

JuJu leads a week of content drops from Caffeine; it announced the launch of four new shows, including:

Offset’s ‘Bet with Set’ - Offset faces off against celebrity guests in a series of high stakes competitions. The first episode aired December 12 and featured former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant and Los Angeles Charger Mike Williams.

Cleveland Cavalier Collin Sexton - Joins for a weekly stream where he’ll play Call of Duty, Madden, and a series of racing games.

Los Angeles Laker Kyle Kuzma - Joins for a recurring stream where he’ll play his favorite games Call of Duty, Fortnite, NBA 2K20, Rainbow Six Siege, and Grand Theft Auto 5.

Rapper DoJa Cat’s weekly stream - Joins Caffeine for a regular stream where she’ll play her favorite games and make music for her fans.

“I can't wait to spend time with my fans on Caffeine playing games and making music,” said Doja Cat.

“We’re beyond excited to welcome JuJu, Collin, Kyle, and Doja Cat and their fans to Caffeine,” said Ben Keighran, founder and CEO of Caffeine. “We’re creating a better way for entertainers, gamers, and athletes to create live content and connect with their communities, and we’re excited to see these creators start contributing our growing community.”

Caffeine features live sports and esports content from FOX Sports, ESPN, Riot Games, DreamHack that streamers can use to create their own interactive shows. Athletes and entertainers are joining gamers like Cartoonz, Ohmwrecker, and Crainer to create this new future of live, interactive content.

