Cable TV Hong Kong expands Calrec Audio console portfolio for entire studio operation

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. -- 12 December 2016 -- Cable TV Hong Kong, a division of iCable Communications Ltd. and Hong Kong's largest provider of cable television services, has gone live with another Calrec Audio Artemis digital audio console. The 40-fader Artemis is installed in Cable TV's News Studio 3 and is the fifth Artemis in the network's audio desk lineup.

Jolly Pro Audio, a Hong Kong-based systems integrator, pro audio specialist, and Calrec's regional distributor, has handled system installation and testing for Cable TV's entire Calrec deployment.

"As Hong Kong's most-watched pay-TV service, Cable TV is committed to building one of the world's most advanced facilities for covering sports, entertainment, and news," said Andy Leung, executive director, Jolly Pro Audio. "After rigorous evaluation and testing, they chose the Artemis because it offers the reliability and usability they require to achieve that goal. The Cable TV team also reports that, of the audio networks they've worked with, the Hydra2 network is by far the most powerful, flexible, and easiest to expand after initial installation."

Cable TV offers subscribers a broad schedule of news, sports, and entertainment programming through more than 100 channels, 54 of which offer the network's own locally produced shows. Cable TV installed its first Calrec console, a 40-fader Artemis for sports programming, in June 2012. In addition to the latest installation for News Studio 3, Cable TV has also deployed a 48-fader Artemis in its main news studio, ST1, and 40-fader Artemis consoles in both its ST2 (news) and ST9 (entertainment) studios.

Central to the Cable TV Hydra2 network is a 16-port Calrec router core. Hydra2 provides extensive control of, and access to, all of Cable TV's networked audio resources. A Waves Sound Grid interface module provides a direct connection between Hydra 2 and Cable TV's Waves Sound Grid network, giving the audio mixers full control over Waves software applications from the integrated touch display on the Artemis surface.

"We are honoured that Cable TV has become such a loyal customer, and the faith they have placed in Calrec for their entire studio operation is a great testament to the excellence of our consoles and networking solutions," said Anthony Harrison, international sales manager, Calrec Audio. "We look forward to supporting them far into the future.

"Thanks to customers like Cable TV and the outstanding support we've received from Jolly Pro Audio, Calrec is now the premier provider of audio consoles to the Hong Kong broadcast market."

