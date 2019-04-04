Cable-Tec Expo abstract count hits record high of 264

APRIL 4, 2019 (Exton, PA)—Fueled by innovation and evolution in the fields of networking, virtualization, security, analytics, business services and operational transformation, the number of technical abstracts submitted for SCTE-ISBE Cable-Tec Expohas reached a new high of 264 this year, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), announced today.

More than 75 organizations—representing cable operators, technology vendors and other organizations—authored abstracts across a most-ever 11 categories, underscoring Expo’s increasing role as a pivot of innovation, thought leadership and applied science. Selected submissions will be used to program the Fall Technical Forum, a joint production of SCTE•ISBE, NCTA and CableLabs. SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo is scheduled from Monday, Sept. 30 through Thursday, Oct. 3 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

The abstract pool includes topics in the following areas: Wireline Access Networks; Wireless Access Networks; Converging Access Networks; Innovation Across Technologies; Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Data Analytics; Internet of Things; Cloud & Virtualization; Operational Transformation; Business Services; Video Services; and Security. The Program Committee, co-chaired by Tom Adams, executive vice president, Field Operations for Charter Communications, and Bill Warga, vice president, Technology for Liberty Global, will announce selected abstracts by Friday, April 26, 2019.

“The proliferation of new technologies – including the industry’s evolution to 10G services – is opening up an entirely new era for Cable-Tec Expo workshops,” said Chris Bastian, senior vice president, Engineering and CTO of SCTE•ISBE. “The unprecedented response to our call for abstracts is enabling Tom Adams, Bill Warga and the entire Program Committee to create a robust Expo agenda that positions cable as a technology leader and directly impacts operators’ bottom lines.”

The pre-eminent cable telecommunications event in the Americas, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo combines the thought leadership, engineering innovation, and deal-making that power the technological future of broadband telecommunications. Registration, attendance, exhibit, and sponsorship/advertisement information about SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2019 is available at http://expo.scte.org.