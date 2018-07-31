Cable Network Z Living Inks Carriage Deal With Hargray Communications

LOS ANGELES – (July 31, 2018) – Continuing to increase its distribution, health-entertainment cable network Z Living has signed a multi-year carriage deal for its HD channel on Hargray’s most widely distributed package, and is currently available. Z Living President Rajeev Kheror made today’s announcement.

Said Kheror, “Z Living’s dynamic health-focused content is compelling entertainment that also offers viewers enlightening, credible information that can benefit their lives. We are so pleased to be in business with Hargray Communications, and remain committed to growing the network’s availability as we deliver our valuable programming to a wider audience.”

In addition to Altar’d, Finding Fido and The Big Fat Truth, the network airs hit syndicated daytime talk show The Doctors, which premiered last month, and The Dr. Oz Show; both Emmy award-winning series run across its programming schedule.

Z Living is also currently available on AT&T Uverse, DISH, Verizon FiOS, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Sling, Frontier Communications, Cablevision, Hargray Communications, Cincinnati Bell, RCN, GCI and Buckeye, with additional carriage deals pending.

About Z Living

Focused on all aspects of healthy living, including cooking, wellness, lifestyle, fitness, travel and more, Z Living series include Finding Fido;Altar’d; Yoga Girls; The Big Fat Truth; POPSUGAR Presents: Conquered; The Doctors, The Dr. Oz Show; Spencer’s Big 30; Fish the Dish; Change The Day You Die;Family Food Challenge; Desperate For a Miracle;Hemsley + Hemsley;Kim’s Rude Awakenings; The Healthy Gourmet; Now Eat This! With Rocco DiSpirito; Birth Days; House Hazards; Flip My Food; I Beat the Odds; Good Food America; Health Soup; Fit, Famous & Fabulous; Fitness First Class and Namaste Yoga. The network is affiliated with the Zee Entertainment global portfolio of channels, which reaches nearly 1 billion viewers around the world. The cable net is headquartered in Los Angeles, with additional offices in New York. For more info, and to stream the network Live on Demand, please visit ZLiving.com.

Founded in 1949, Hargray provides state-of-the-art communications and entertainment services in a growing set of markets in the southeastern United States. Hargray delivers the most advanced technology and the best service for its customers and is active in the communities it serves by supporting a wide range of local charities, organizations, projects and events, including the Hargray Caring Coins Foundation which raises money for community organizations by allowing customers to round up their bills. For more information, please visit www.hargray.com.