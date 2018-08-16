Cable Center Panel To Zero In On Customer Experience at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo

AUG. 16, 2018 (Exton, PA)—An international effort that is harnessing advanced research methodologies to optimize customer experiences will be discussed during a first-of-its-kind panel presentation by The Cable Center at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2018, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), announced today.

“Cable Center Customer Centric Consortium (C5) and Cable Solutions through Design Thinking” will bring together Dr. Charles H. Patti, the Cox Endowed Professor of CX and Senior Fellow at The Cable Center, and two other industry experts who will share their experiences with the C5 effort. Panelists will include Kimberly Gibson, senior director, customer operations for Cable ONE, and Scott Wise, vice president, customer operations for Cox Communications. The panel will be conducted on Thursday, Oct. 25 at 11:45 a.m. in Innovation Theater in the Expo Exhibit Hall.

An integral part of The Cable Center’s CX insights and solutions for operators in the Americas and Europe, C5 member MSOs and associations share customer experience strategies, operations, and leadership to help operators build and deliver the best possible subscriber experiences.

C5 provides educational, research, and collaborative opportunities such as a five-year, longitudinal study on call center metrics, a study of CX strategies within the subscription economy, and the application of design thinking methodology to a study that recommended incorporating machine learning, artificial intelligence, and other innovations into the onboarding process for new subscribers and for service level changes.

“The avalanche of new technologies is changing the relationship between content and service providers and the consumer,” said Dr. Patti. “Through a multi-stage process that includes customer interviews and behavioral research, as well as ideation, prototyping, and testing, C5 is creating groundbreaking solutions that can increase customer satisfaction and retention rates.”

Under the leadership of Program Chair Kevin Hart, Executive Vice President and Chief Product and Technology Officer for Cox Communications, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2018 has attracted a banner list of speakers. Following opening remarks by Hart, the Opening General Session on Tuesday, Oct. 23 will feature a keynote by Pat Esser, president of Cox Communications, and a landmark panel comprised of: Michael Powell, president and CEO of NCTA–The Internet & Television Association; Phil McKinney, president and CEO of CableLabs; Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE•ISBE; and moderator Tony Werner, president, Technology and Product, Comcast Cable.

Further CEO insights will be provided by two all-CEO panels in Innovation Theater: an opening panel during which NTCA’s Shirley Bloomfield, NCTC’s Rich Fickle, and ACA’s Matt Polka will discuss success strategies for small, midsize, and rural markets (moderated by Cablefax publisher Mike Grebb); and a panel featuring Cable ONE’s Julie Laulis and AlcaCruz’s Emily Ward, moderated by The Cable Center’s Jana Henthorn. Vernice “FlyGirl” Armour, America’s first African American female combat pilot, will bring her message of “going gutsy” to achieve breakthrough results to the Annual Awards Luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo is renowned as the pre-eminent venue that combines the thought leadership, engineering innovation, and deal-making that power the technological future of broadband telecommunications. As a nexus for content and service providers, technology partners, and industry experts, Expo provides rich insights into technologies, products, and services that can generate revenue, streamline operations, and increase customer satisfaction.

This year’s event will include a Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) pre-conference session on Monday, Oct. 22, that will feature insights from international operators and vendors and is free to all full-conference attendees. The Fall Technical Forum at Expo 2018 is setting records for number of technical sessions (104) and workshops (48). In addition, the Cable TV Pioneers will conduct their annual banquet in conjunction with Expo, on Monday, Oct. 22.

Registration for SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2018 is available at expo.scte.org/attendee-registration. Attendance, exhibit, and sponsorship/advertisement information about Expo is at http://expo.scte.org.