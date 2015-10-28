Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios Acquires Rights To Sammy Davis, Jr. Biography ‘Deconstructing Sammy’

October 28, 2015 – Los Angeles, CA – Entertainment Studios, Inc., (www.es.tv) which produces and distributes 38 television programs worldwide, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations and owner of eight 24-hour HD cable networks, proudly announces its acquisition of the global media rights to DECONSTRUCTING SAMMY, Matt Birkbeck’s critically-acclaimed biography of legendary entertainer, Sammy Davis, Jr.

Entertainment Studios will produce the Davis story as a motion picture, a scripted television series, and a documentary. The scripted television series will look at the world of the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s from the point of view of Sammy Davis, Jr. – one of the few people who traveled through all of the social circles during some of the most turbulent times.

“I personally knew and worked with Sammy Davis, Jr.,” said Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios. “Sammy hired me to open for him at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas when I was a 19-year-old standup comedian, and that’s where my fascination with his incredible story began. DECONSTRUCTING SAMMY is an amazing work of literature. It is the perfect foundation for a movie, a scripted television series, and a documentary about this legendary global icon.”

Global distribution of DECONSTRUCTING SAMMY will be handled by Entertainment Studios’ recently-acquired motion picture finance and distribution company, Freestyle Releasing. Production is set to begin in the second quarter of 2016.

About Entertainment Studios

Entertainment Studios, Inc. owns eight 24-hour HD cable networks: PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV, and AUTOMOTIVE.TV. The company also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 38 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Entertainment Studios provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, multimedia platforms, and the World Wide Web. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners. Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded the company in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Denver, and Raleigh. For more information, visit: www.es.tv

About Freestyle Releasing/Freestyle Digital Media Freestyle Releasing is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company that specializes in representing independent companies, major studios, and mini-major studios for the purpose of exhibiting their films in a first class theatrical release. Co-founder and principal of Freestyle Releasing, Mark Borde, is a highly-regarded and experienced motion picture veteran with decades of respected work in the industry. This is a platform that delivers an anytime-anywhere capability in the medium of their choice and a positive digital viewing experience on any device in any location. Freestyle Digital Media supplies quality commercial film and TV content directly to all US VOD/SVOD rental DVD/Kiosks and theaters using the latest cloud-based technologies to automate digital workflow. Freestyle’s goal is to provide fresh, well-marketed product and stay on the cutting edge of the ever-compressing windows to ensure that their partners benefit from a platform that delivers an anytime-anywhere capability in the medium of their choice and a positive digital viewing experience on any device in any location. www.freestylereleasing.com