Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios Acquires Independent Film Distributor Freestyle Releasing

Los Angeles, CA – Entertainment Studios, Inc., (www.es.tv) which produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 38 television programs worldwide, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations, and owner of eight 24-hour HD cable networks, proudly announces its acquisition of the Los Angeles-based independent film distribution company Freestyle Releasing.

Freestyle Releasing is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company that specializes in representing independent films. Co-founded by Mark Borde and the late Susan Jackson, Freestyle Releasing distributes theatrical motion pictures, digital media content through Freestyle Digital Media, and also represents independent film and television producers through its producers representation division, Turtle’s Crossing. Freestyle’s most successful film released theatrically to date is GOD’S NOT DEAD (2014) which had a domestic box office gross of over $60 million. Their most recent theatrical release is the faith-based film WOODLAWN.

“We could not be more excited to have Byron Allen add Freestyle Releasing to his ever-growing media empire,” said Freestyle co-founder Mark Borde. “We’ve had numerous offers over the years, but now we’ve finally found the perfect buyer who shares our vision for distribution expansion on all platforms: theatrical motion pictures, broadcast syndication, cable television, VOD, and digital content. Our future just got much brighter.”

“Mark Borde and Susan Jackson have done a phenomenal job creating and building Freestyle, and we are 110 percent committed to enhancing their excellent legacy,” said Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Entertainment Studios.

“Freestyle has a great management team, and with their unique output deal with Netflix, the company is very valuable and well-positioned to grab greater theatrical box office market share, and we will maximize this opportunity.”

“This is an historic moment in the film industry,” said Quincy Jones. “One of the best ways to address diversity in our industry is through finance and distribution, and Byron Allen has now taken that first major step, which is long overdue. I am very proud of Byron, and I hope he adopts me.”

About Entertainment Studios Entertainment Studios, Inc. owns eight 24-hour HD cable networks: PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV, and AUTOMOTIVE.TV. The company also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 38 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres,

Entertainment Studios provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, multimedia platforms, and the World Wide Web. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners. Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded the company in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Denver, and Raleigh. For more information, visit: www.es.tv

About Freestyle Releasing/Freestyle Digital Media Freestyle Releasing is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company that specializes in representing independent companies, major studios, and mini-major studios for the purpose of exhibiting their films in a first class theatrical release. Co-founder and principal of Freestyle Releasing, Mark Borde, is a highly-regarded and experienced motion picture veteran with decades of respected work in the industry. This is a platform that delivers an anytime-anywhere capability in the medium of their choice and a positive digital viewing experience on any device in any location.

Freestyle Digital Media supplies quality commercial film and TV content directly to all US VOD/SVOD rental DVD/Kiosks and theaters using the latest cloud-based technologies to automate digital workflow. Freestyle’s goal is to provide fresh, well-marketed product and stay on the cutting edge of the ever-compressing windows to ensure that their partners benefit from a platform that delivers an anytime-anywhere capability in the medium of their choice and a positive digital viewing experience on any device in any location. www.freestylereleasing.com