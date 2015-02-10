BVE 2015: Facilis and StorageDNA to Feature Field-Proven Shared Storage and LTO LTFS Archiving Workflow

StorageDNA, Inc., a provider of intelligent nearline and archiving workflow solutions, and Facilis Technology, a shared storage provider, today announced that the companies will showcase their complementary technologies in shared stand R30 at BVE 2015, to be held at ExCel London on February 24-26, 2015.

Facilis and StorageDNA have a strong partnership and history of providing shared storage and LTO LTFS archiving technologies in creative media environments as together they deliver faster and more cost-effective media pipelines. TerraBlock is the leading high bandwidth shared storage system for post production and content creation, while DNA Evolution’s LTO LTFS technology streamlines archiving and archive asset management, and offers advanced media workflows from LTO tape.

StorageDNA and Facilis customer, Roxanne Henry, media asset manager for Coolfire Studios, believes the benefits of a solid shared storage and archiving workflow are indisputable. “The ability to have a shared storage solution like TerraBlock pays for itself, but you also need a complementary archiving solution like DNA Evolution to manage your data and get the most out of your shared storage. DNA Evolution and TerraBlock are a great match; even through heavy post schedules and high data rates, they’ve proved themselves time and time again,” said Henry.

At BVE 2015, StorageDNA will demonstrate the latest version of DNA Evolution, its groundbreaking software that delivers the highest possible archive-restore performance to accelerate file-based pipelines, and Facilis will display the latest version of TerraBlock, its multi-platform, high-capacity shared storage solution that facilitates highly collaborative workflows in post production and content creation environments. “Our customers request archive solutions that are fully qualified and field-tested, so it’s incredibly important to us that we have partners like StorageDNA,” said Al Rao, vice president, sales for Facilis Technology. “Managing our customers’ data is a big responsibility, and time after time, StorageDNA has proven they’re up to the task.”

“Because TerraBlock and DNA Evolution work so well together, Facilis and StorageDNA share many successful customer deployments,” said Jeff Krueger, worldwide vice president, sales for StorageDNA. “Solid technology partners like Facilis allow our customers to create highly efficient file-based workflows they can depend on.”

Polar Graphics Ltd., distributor of signal processing and storage products for the broadcast, post production and video industries, will also be at BVE, representing StorageDNA and Facilis throughout Europe.