BuzzFeed's AM to DM Listings - Week of December 11

BuzzFeed's AM to DM(@AM2DM), which airs live Monday – Friday onBuzzFeed News via Twitterand onBuzzFeed.Twitter.comfrom 10-11am ET, will host the following guest line-up for the week of December 11:

Monday, December 11

Trina (award-winning rapper and musician)

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY)





Tuesday, December 12

Luke Mitchell (star of NBC's "Blindspot" and ABC's “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”)





Wednesday, December 13

Cobie Smulders (star of "Avengers: Infinity War")





Thursday, December 14

Sarah Kate Ellis (CEO of GLAAD)





ABOUT BuzzFeed's AM TO DM

Airing live every day onBuzzFeed News via Twitterand onBuzzFeed.Twitter.comfrom 10-11am ET,AM to DM(@AM2DM) reimagines the traditional morning show format for the way young people consume news today. Hosted bySaeed JonesandIsaac Fitzgerald, AM to DMtakes news and flips it on its head. Much like our Twitter timelines,AM to DMcovers a wide range of news and social commentary, and has already featured newsmakers from the worlds of politics, entertainment, tech including:Senator Chris Murphy,Senator Kamala Harris,Governor John Kasich,Representative Maxine Waters,New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman,Dolly Parton,Elizabeth Banks,Nicole Richie,Lee Daniels,Audra McDonald,Jussie Smollett, andKofi Siriboe, among many others. You can find full episodes of the show atbuzzfeed.com/amtodm.