BuzzFeed News Announces Return of Live Twitter Morning Show 'AM to DM'

On the final episode of the first season of BuzzFeed News' live Twitter show AM to DM on Friday, December 15, hosts Isaac Fitzgerald and Saeed Jones announced live that they'll be returning for their second season on January 2.



Since the show launched in September 2017, AM to DM generated significant social buzz. The metrics back it up and showcase how BuzzFeed News has cracked the code for "TV" on social. A few notable stats:

While 76 percent of AM to DM's audience is from the U.S. almost a third of the show's audience is global with viewers joining from the U.K., Canada, India, Australia, South Africa and Mexico.

Most recently, AM to DM's sponsored "Charmed" segment promoting T-Mobile's "What To Stream" was the most engaged segment video with nearly 1,000 RTs and more than 3,000 likes. This provided the team with valuable insight into producing future content featuring shows and movies that AM to DM's audience loves to talk about.

Total reach has increased MoM (measured by tweet impressions). As of December 15, AM to DM is on track to beat its record of November tweet impressions (14mm+ impressions in November).

AM to DM has produced 60 live shows and more than 70 hours of programming with 200+ guests including Dolly Parton, Lee Daniels, Elizabeth Banks and Senator Kamala Harris.

Cindy Vanegas-Gesuale, previously Executive Producer of AM to DM, has joined the BuzzFeed team full time as Head of Programming at BuzzFeed News to further develop AM to DM's content and audience development. Shani Hilton, previously Head of U.S. News for BuzzFeed News has also taken on an expanded role of VP of News and Programming. In this new role, Shani will work to develop a new track of competitive broadcasts and new ways to further connect BuzzFeed News' reporting to AM to DM's programming.

Airing live every day on BuzzFeed News via Twitter and on BuzzFeed.Twitter.com from 10-11am ET, AM to DM (@AM2DM) reimagines the traditional morning show format for the way young people consume news today. Hosted by Saeed Jones and Isaac Fitzgerald, AM to DM takes news and flips it on its head. Much like our Twitter timelines, AM to DM covers a wide range of news and social commentary, and has already featured newsmakers from the worlds of politics, entertainment, tech including: Senator Chris Murphy, Senator Kamala Harris, Governor John Kasich, Representative Maxine Waters, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, Dolly Parton, Elizabeth Banks, Nicole Richie,Lee Daniels, Audra McDonald, Jussie Smollett, and Kofi Siriboe, among many others. You can find full episodes of the show at buzzfeed.com/amtodm.