BuzzFeed News' AM to DM Listings - Week of February 26 & March Preview

BuzzFeed's AM to DM (@AM2DM), which airs live Monday - Friday on BuzzFeed News via Twitter, BuzzFeed.Twitter.com and Periscope from 10 to 11 a.m. ET, will host the following guest line-up for the week of February 26, as well as upcoming dates in March (subject to change):

Monday, February 26

Nene Leakes (star of "Real Housewives of Atlanta")

Tuesday, February 27

Laverne Cox (actress and host of Lifetime's "Glam Masters")

Kandee Johnson (YouTube makeup expert and judge on Lifetime's "Glam Masters")

Zanna Roberts Rassi (Marie Claire Senior Fashion Editor and judge on Lifetime's "Glam Masters")

Wednesday, February 28

Morgan Jerkins (author of "This Will Be My Undoing: Living at the Intersection of Black, Female, and Feminist in (White) America")

Wednesday, March 7

U-God (member of Wu-Tang Clan)

Tuesday, March 13

Teresa Mailhot (author of "Heart Berries: A Memoir")

Wednesday, March 14

Padma Lakshmi (author and host of "Top Chef")

Tuesday, March 20

Ne-Yo (singer-songwriter)

About BuzzFeed News' AM TO DM

Airing live every day on BuzzFeed News via Twitter, BuzzFeed.Twitter.com and Periscope from 10-11am ET, AM to DM (@AM2DM) reimagines the traditional morning show format for the way young people consume news today. Hosted by Saeed Jones and Isaac Fitzgerald, AM to DM takes news and flips it on its head. Much like our Twitter timelines, AM to DM covers a wide range of news and social commentary, and has already featured newsmakers from the worlds of politics, entertainment, tech including: Senator Chris Murphy, Senator Kamala Harris, Governor John Kasich, Representative Maxine Waters, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, Dolly Parton, Elizabeth Banks, Nicole Richie, Lee Daniels, Audra McDonald, Jussie Smollett, and Kofi Siriboe, among many others. You can find full episodes of the show at buzzfeed.com/amtodm.