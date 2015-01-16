Buddhist Television Network Uses Digigram IQOYA *LINK/LE to Extend Programming Onto Four New Web Radio Channels

Digigram Audio-Over-IP Codecs Provide Broadcast-Quality Audio With Exceptional Reliability

MONTBONNOT, France -- Jan. 14, 2015 -- Digigram today announced that Seoul, Korea-based Buddhist Television Network (BTN) has built a new Internet radio service on the IQOYA *LINK/LE audio-over-IP transport system. Supplied by system integrator Digicom, four Digigram IQOYA *LINK/LE IP audio codecs ensure straightforward, reliable encoding and streaming of four new Web radio channels that complement BTN's existing lineup of cable, satellite, and IPTV channel offerings.

"In extending our programming onto an Internet-based platform, we required a solution that could promise unparalleled uptime, as well as the simplicity and stability necessary to ensure minimal maintenance," said Ho-Sung Lee, senior director at BTN. "Working with Digicom, we determined that the Digigram IQOYA line best met these requirements while also providing broadcast-quality audio and impressively low delay."

The project with BTN represents the first deployment of IQOYA systems in Korea to support Web radio services. The broadcaster is using four of Digigram's VX442e multichannel sound cards for audio playback, and then using the IQOYA codecs for AAC encoding and streaming from BTN headquarters to its CDN's Wowza streaming platform.

The IQOYA *LINK/LE full-duplex encoding and decoding solution provides uncompromising performance for IP-based program delivery to CDNs. Based on Fluid IP(TM), the smart IP audio streaming engine developed by Digigram, IQOYA *LINK/LE boasts high field-proven MTBF, very low back-to-back latency, and a host of state-of-the-art features that guarantee audio quality and continuity. The system offers a range of wideband audio compression algorithms that allows for optimum audio quality, regardless of the bandwidth of the IP network. An intuitive Web-based user interface simplifies configuration, control, and monitoring and gives users access to real-time metrics on the network.

"Web radio services offer broadcasters a great option for increasing their audiences, and it is a perfect application for our IP audio codecs," said Nancy Diaz Curiel, APAC sales manager at Digigram. "We are proud that BTN recognized the reliability of IQOYA *LINK/LE products and chose to build its new Web radio service on these proven Digigram codecs."

About Digigram

Positioned at the convergence of professional audio and video with IT, Digigram offers IP-based solutions that enable users worldwide to increase their competitiveness through change.

The company's products enable the reliable capture, production, and delivery of high-quality audio and video over IP networks. Its innovative IP audio codecs, professional sound cards, and audio processing software are used by thousands of journalists, broadcasters, and audio engineers worldwide. Digigram's all-IP video product line provides advanced contribution and distribution solutions to broadcast, IPTV, Web TV, and OTT operators. The company also delivers key audio/video technologies and OEM solutions to software vendors and manufacturers.

For more than 25 years, through constant innovation and the development of fruitful partnerships, Digigram has been influential in energizing the industry, raising standards, and pushing forward technological development.

Further information on Digigram and its product portfolio is available at www.digigram.com.

