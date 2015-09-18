Bruno Martensson Strengthens AXON Sales Team

Axon Digital Design, the broadcast infrastructure specialist, has strengthened its European sales team with the appointment of Bruno Martensson as Sales Director for all Nordic countries.

With over 30 years' experience in the broadcast industry, Bruno Martensson represents a senior appointment to Axon. He started his broadcast career as Area Manager at Tektronix before joining Imagine Communications and Rohde & Schwarz, where he served in sales manager roles.

"We are delighted to welcome Bruno into our team," says Harry Kanters, Axon's Director of Marketing & Sales. “Bruno is the third appointment to our European Sales team this year. His appointment fits in with our strategy of being much closer to our clients, which will contribute to our growth plan in the region.”

ENDS

About Axon

Headquartered in The Netherlands, and with offices across the world, Axon develops, manufactures and markets high quality broadcast equipment for the conversion, processing and compliance recording of audio and video signals. Products integrate advanced signal processing techniques, innovative engineering and modular flexibility and provide high quality, affordability and reliability within mission-critical broadcast applications. For more information please visit www.axon.tv.