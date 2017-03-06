Broadway Video to Premiere Digital 1 Content Delivery Solution at NAB 2017

NEW YORK,MARCH 6, 2017 – At the 2017 NAB Show (Booth SU10225), Broadway Video will be demonstrating its Digital 1 workflow solution – a single, seamless platform for managing and delivering digital content to OTT marketplaces. As an innovator of new technologies for digital video production, distribution, delivery services and post-production, Broadway Video developed Digital 1 to meet the latest demands of a new economy, addressing all aspects of digital content fulfillment – from creative conception to monetization.

“Broadway Video has been evolving with the media and entertainment industries for nearly 40 years, always looking to exceed the expectations of content creators to successfully help them compete in digital programming,” says Stacey Foster, president and managing director production services, Broadway Video. “We’re eager to participate in this premier event to share this innovative technology with content creators and enterprises attending the NAB show.”

Broadway Video’s Digital 1 service is a single portal that facilitates preparation, aggregation and delivery of digital content across multiple platforms in a single, seamless process. This workflow consists of advanced encoding and transcoding solutions, rich metadata management, cloud-based file storage, format conversion, quality control and closed captioning capabilities. Large networks to independent content creators can deliver content to Broadway Video’s multiple qualified platforms, which include Amazon™, Google Play™, Hulu™, iTunes®, Netflix®, Roku® and Vudu™ among others.

In line with the intuitive workflow, the Digital 1 user interface is an integral component of the platform, offering transparent tracking throughout the submitted contents’ workflow. The dashboard’s simplistic, open design lends itself to responsiveness and scalability to accommodate growth.

For content creators who are looking to generate a new revenue stream, Digital 1 offers the ability to manage metadata to identify HTML elements that directly communicate and clarify information for search engines. This capability, built within the Digital 1 workflow, captures and leverages metadata for delivery and archiving content to be used as needed. The result is a custom user experience that’s optimized for an immediate call-to-action and unlimited opportunities for consumer engagement during programming.

Broadway Video’s Digital 1 service is offered on a single-fee, per title basis. For more information on implementing Digital 1, please contact Sam Coupe, Vice President of Digital Operations and Business Development, Broadway Video at 212.333.0594 or scoupe@broadwayvideo.com.

About Broadway Video

Founded in 1979 by Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video (www.broadwayvideo.com) is a global media and entertainment company now in its fourth decade of completing television, film, music, digital and commercial projects. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, Broadway Video produces and distributes original content for every platform and offers one-stop tools and talent for editorial, design, audio, color grading, finishing and screening, as well as digital file storage and distribution.