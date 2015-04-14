BROADVIEW TOPS TRAFFIC SATISFACTION SURVEY: Broadcasters & Traffic Professionals Recommend BroadView

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (NAB Booth N4330) - April 10, 2015 - BroadView Software has come out on top in the latest Traffic Directors Guild of America (TDGA) Television Traffic Software Satisfaction Survey Report. The annual survey asks the membership, some 5,000 Traffic and broadcast professionals, to rate traffic software in seven categories. BroadView received the highest rating in five out of seven areas including support, training and features. It rated as the most recommended software, and also scored the highest combined overall rating.

"We are honored to receive this affirmation of the hard work we put in to serve our clients," said Michael Atkin, BroadView Founding Partner and President. "We have made every effort to create what we feel is the finest product and to build the finest client service team. It is gratifying to see our efforts are appreciated."

BroadView rated significantly higher in key categories than its closest competitors, some of the best-known names in the industry. In customer support, BroadView scored 8.09 out of 10 (10 being the highest) in customer support with its nearest rival rated almost a full point lower at 7.10. BroadView's win was even more lopsided in training where it scored it rated 8.07 with second-place rivals at 6.47. BroadView's Traffic system's features also significantly outscored the compatition with a 6.95 score, significantly higher than the 5.74 second-place winners.

According to Larry Keene, TDGA's CEO, the annial survey is a rigorous, impartial snapshot of Traffic professional's honest opinions. "We've all heard the phrase 'Perception is Reality,' and this particular survey might very well be considered a 'perception report' when we combine the responses of scores of participants," said Keene. "We invite our members to speak with an absolute guarantee of confidentiality. Neither competitor, nor client-customer relationships are revealed."

About BroadView Software: BroadView Software Inc. is the choice of Broadcast Operators, Ad Sales Professionals, CIOs and CFOs alike for information-management solutions in today's multiplatform media environment. BroadView's comprehensive toolset for programming, traffic and sales operates seamlessly across online, OnDemand, broadcast, satellite and cable. The core system's highly configurable architecture makes it a cost-effective fit for most. For enterprises with custom needs, BroadView is also a well-established technology partner for OnDemand, linear scheduling, workflow, and content and media management. BroadView's seventh generation technology provides industry-leading functionality and ease-of-use. This, combined with expertise in integrations, training and support maximizes value and increases profitability for our clients.

For more information visit: www.BroadViewSoftware.com