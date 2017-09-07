BroadView Software Unveils BroadView 8.0 to Global Audience at IBC2017

BroadView Software will be marking their 18th year at IBC this month, their fourth as part of the Ontario Pavilion. The annual event which takes place September 14th-19th in the beautiful city of Amsterdam, the Netherlands, is a much anticipated event for the BroadView sales team.

This year, BroadView will be unveiling the latest update to their signature software, BroadView 8.0, their flagship broadcast management solution. This update increases functionality, broadening the management tools in programming, scheduling and OnDemand. Overwhelmingly, clients have stated that this is a superior product which has simplified the way broadcasters manage programme assets, rights and scheduling, saving them time and money, while creating greater opportunities to monetize those valued assets.

Making work, and life, a bit easier is a goal at BroadView, beyond the software. As veterans of IBC, they know a thing or two about how to maximize your time and simplify your planning at the Expo. Here are a few of their favorite hacks to help you get through the show to the most of your time at IBC.

BroadView Software's Insider Tips on how to make the most of IBC

Get on Schedule: Start a schedule for yourself and your team – have a basic plan in mind and see if you can schedule meetings in advance of the show. Scheduling meetings in close(r) proximity to each other can make for a more manageable venture through the show. Download the IBC app for iPhone or android to get their interactive map, get the latest show information, or to schedule meetings directly with exhibitors. Divide and conquer: There are only so many days and so many steps you can take every day. If you can’t get to everyone, assign some vendors or meetings to others. You don’t all need to be at every stand. Meet up for lunch or a coffee to review while it’s top of mind, and if there are some great prospects, you can schedule a follow-up visit with key members later in the day. Chart the course: As one of the largest broadcasting tradeshow in the world, with thousands of exhibitors, it can be daunting to get through the whole floor to see everyone. But with five days of exhibitors you can break it up by area rather than area of interest. Download the My Show Planner to plan to make the most of your visit. Take a Ride: One of the great things about IBC is that they offer a free tram to all participants. All IBC2017 visitors are entitled to a free GVB public transport pass . To plan your daily commute you can check out their routes: RAI Tram Routes.

Stay hydrated/Bring a Sweater: Ever notice that whenever you’re indoors at an Expo or trade show you’re fighting an arctic chill? Depending on your cold tolerance, bring a light sweater to throw over your shoulders and a bottle of water to whet your palate. All the walking, and hopefully talking, would benefit from a little extra hydration. Shoot and Capture It: Voice Notes and photo streams can be your best friend when managing the overwhelming amount of information coming at you at IBC. We suggest taking pictures of your favorite stands, critical information pieces, and maybe a few vanity shots of yourself and your fantastic meal (for Instagram and snapchat notoriety…all the kids are doing it). Likewise Voice Notes can be a great tool for recording your thoughts and follow ups after a meeting. You can simply use a note app (on iPhone or Android), and just voice your stream of thought, emailing it to yourself or your team at the end of the day, saving you the hassle of a notebook or all those cumbersome flyers and brochures. You deserve a break today: We find that taking time to regroup with your team once a day can help re-energize and reset both your mindset and your mission. Whether you’re a vendor or an attendee, make time to step away and take a breather. You’d be surprised how 5 minutes of downtime can refresh your head and get you set for the rest of the day. What’s New? Check out our latest blog and video series to let you know what you can expect from our stand this year.

If you have challenges in multi-platform delivery of your content, our industry-leading BroadView OnDemand can dramatically change the way you manage multi-platform schedules, metadata and content prep. Let us show you ways to save time and money! We invite you to come by the newly expanded Ontario Pavilion, Stand 2.A46 at IBC to learn what’s new and how BroadView8.0 will enhance your operation.

About BroadView Software:

BroadView Software Inc. is the choice of Broadcast Operators, Ad Sales Professionals, CIOs and CFOs alike for information-management solutions in today's multiplatform media environment. BroadView's comprehensive toolset for programming, traffic and sales operates seamlessly across online, OnDemand, broadcast, satellite and cable. The core system's highly configurable architecture makes it a cost-effective fit for most. For enterprises with custom needs, BroadView is also a well-established technology partner for OnDemand, linear scheduling, workflow, and content and media management. BroadView's eighth generation technology provides industry-leading functionality and ease-of-use. This, combined with expertise in integrations, training and support maximizes value and increases profitability for our clients. For more information visit: www.BroadViewSoftware.com.

