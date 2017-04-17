BroadView Software Certified on Microsoft Windows Server 2016

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – (NAB Booth N4424) April 17, 2017 – The current release of the BroadView server application is now approved for the Windows Server 2016 platform, specifically for 64-bit operation. BroadView customers can now upgrade to the latest Microsoft product confident that the entire suite of its server-based applications have been certified for Microsoft’s latest server operating system.

Windows Server 2016, the latest server-side operating system from Microsoft, now provides more power, flexibility and stability. BroadView leverages all of this to provide unprecedented scalability and stability. With previous releases of Windows Server, third party software was needed to run micro services, native support simplifies the technology stack increasing reliability and adding flexibility. With the introduction of support for Docker in Server 2016 and BroadView’s increasing focus on micro services, it is a perfect match.

BroadView's certification process is structured to ensure a seamless upgrade to the latest Microsoft product. This comes by extensive testing of the entire suite of BroadView server-based applications using a combination of physical and virtual servers. This painstaking review process demonstrated that the use of Windows Server 2016 had no impact on client-side operations regardless of the client operating system or BroadView version used. As with all releases of Windows Server since 2012, BroadView is fully qualified to operate in both Hyper-V and VMWare virtual environments.

“Our rigorous certification process is a cornerstone to our reputation as a technology partner for our clients, ensuring confidence in their operations," said Michael Atkin, President of BroadView Software. "Certification with Windows Server 2016 was straightforward and uncovered no surprises. Sites already running Windows 2012 Server can migrate to Server 2016 with confidence. This gives our customers new options on how they deploy our products and extend their performance.”

Atkin also noted stability and performance benefits from running on Microsoft’s latest server operating system, specifically under 64-bit. All future installations of the BroadView server applications therefore will be on Windows Server 2016, 64-bit. Additionally, BroadView plans to include migration to Windows Server 2016 as part of their regular review of client systems to ensure BroadView installations are providing users with the optimal experience.



About BroadView Software

BroadView Software Inc. is the premier choice of Broadcast Operators, Ad Sales Professionals, CIOs and CFOs for integrated information-management solutions in today's multiplatform media environment. BroadView's integrated broadcast management system offers a comprehensive toolset for programming, traffic and sales which operates seamlessly across online, OnDemand, broadcast, satellite and cable assets. The core system's highly configurable architecture makes it a cost-effective fit for any broadcast operation. BroadView provides technology partnership in developing systems for OnDemand and linear scheduling, workflow, and content and media management, and is hailed for delivering highly adaptableturnkey solutions, innovative customizations and exemplary customer service. BroadView's eighth generation technology provides industry-leading functionality and ease-of-use. This, combined with expertise in integrations, training and support maximizes value and increases profitability for our clients. For more information visit: www.BroadViewSoftware.com

