BroadView Software Announces New Partnership To Implement OnDemand 2.0 System

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – (NAB Booth N4424) April 25, 2017 – BroadView Software, the industry-leading tech firm focused on media management solutions, announces today that Discovery Communications has implemented BroadView Software's OnDemand 2.0 technology for non-linear scheduling for its U.S. networks, led by Discovery Channel, TLC and Investigation Discovery.

BroadView has worked closely with Discovery for the past two years to integrate and enhance the OnDemand toolset to achieve what is the industry's most advanced on-demand platform. The non-linear project builds on an earlier successful rollout of BroadView Software's Program Scheduling technology to optimize operations for Discovery Communications’ 13 U.S. networks.

"As Discovery Communications extends the reach of our premium brands and content across platforms, leveraging a single scheduling solution for linear and non-linear distribution is critical to reaching our audiences,” said Barry Dubin, Vice President of Global Content Systems at Discovery Communications. “We are proud to continue our five-year partnership with BroadView, working together to deliver industry-leading programming and solutions.”

"Soon, when people say ‘television’ they will be referring to the full range of content on OTT, VOD, SVOD, EST, TVE and other on-demand platforms and our work with Discovery is speeding that process," said Michael Atkin, BroadView Founding Partner and President. “Vision and innovation combined with an extraordinary development effort has been the core of creating this landmark new module that Discovery is implementing. Also crucial is our strength in achieving true integration, the Discovery implementation of BroadView’s OnDemand system doesn't just interface with their other systems but provides true bi-directional integration. This is a truly unified, end-to-end implementation."

Atkin added that the system's innovative architecture features configurable workflow triggered by both process and user decisions. End users schedule on demand events in complex scenarios with easy-to-use tools and wizards. These schedules are then connected through flexible and configurable multidimensional relationships to the various on-demand platforms. These simplify the management of multiple scheduling strategies, service types and platforms. The configuration has been designed to be fluid as the industry grows and changes.





About BroadView Software:

BroadView Software Inc. is the choice of Broadcast Operators, Ad Sales Professionals, CIOs and CFOs alike for information-management solutions in today's multiplatform media environment. BroadView's comprehensive toolset for programming, traffic and sales operates seamlessly across online, OnDemand, broadcast, satellite and cable. The core system's highly configurable architecture makes it a cost-effective fit for most. For enterprises with custom needs, BroadView is also a well-established technology partner for OnDemand, linear scheduling, workflow, and content and media management. BroadView's eighth generation technology provides industry-leading functionality and ease-of-use. This, combined with expertise in integrations, training and support maximizes value and increases profitability for our clients.For more information visit: www.BroadViewSoftware.com.



About Discovery Communications:

Discovery Communications (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) satisfies curiosity and engages superfans with a portfolio of premium nonfiction, lifestyle, sports and kids programming brands. Reaching more than 3 billion cumulative viewers across pay-TV and free-to-air platforms in more than 220 countries and territories, Discovery’s portfolio includes the global brands Discovery Channel, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Animal Planet, Science and Turbo/Velocity, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. Discovery reaches audiences across screens through digital-first programming from digital content holding company Group Nine Media, Discovery VR, over-the-top offerings Eurosport Player and Dplay, as well as TV Everywhere products comprisingthe GO portfolio of TVE apps and Discovery K!ds Play. For more information, please visitwww.discoverycommunications.com.

