BROADVIEW RELEASES v8.0 ADVANCING MEDIA MANAGEMENT

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – (NAB Booth N4424) April 24, 2017 – BroadView Software, the industry-leading tech firm focused on media management solutions, today unveiled v8.0 of its comprehensive media management package at NAB 2017.

BroadView v8.0 is unique in the industry for being the most advanced, simple-to-operate and stable media management package available encompassing linear programming, cross platform scheduling and traffic. The continuous development of the BroadView platform allows rapid response to customer needs and innovative approaches that set it apart from others are offering.

"Broadview v8.0's arrival shows this is a living, breathing platform where continual improvements and advances meet the needs of media companies operating effectively in this time of tremendous change in the business," said Michael Atkin, BroadView Founding Partner and President. "While others cease to or are slow to invest in development, delivering aging, off-the-shelf systems, we are actively engaged with our client's needs, continually refining and improving BroadView. We provide more than state-of-the-art solutions for today's linear and OnDemand environment. We serve as a technology partner enabling practical innovation and efficiency for those seeking an edge in today's competitive environment."

Atkin added that what's at the heart of Broadview v8.0 is the result of the company's award-winning customer service. By attentively listening to clients, Broadview continually provides optimal solutions tailored to their needs; focused on improving workflow, maximizing efficiencies and reducing operating costs through the wholesale addition of new modules or smaller product enhancements that improve the efficiency of using BroadView.

"Broadview v8.0 is innovative because it reflects the innovation of our clients. We are constantly listening, constantly responding to their needs while advancing our vision for unified media management through a shared database. Our highly configurable platform fits their needs delivering the advantages of a customized workflow without the costs and complications of customized solutions."

Visitors to BroadView's booth at NAB will be able to get a hands-on view of how BroadView v8.0 can operate as an end-to-end package or how individual modules including programming, OnDemand 2.0 and Promotion Campaign Manager can integrate with existing operations.

"With BroadView v8.0, we meet customers where they are and take them to where they want to be," said Atkin.



To learn more about how Broadview 8.0 can help your broadcast operatation watch our latest videos from CEO Michael Atkins and Product Manager Sylvia Schroer.





About BroadView Software:

BroadView Software Inc. is the premier choice of Broadcast Operators, Ad Sales Professionals, CIOs and CFOs for integrated information-management solutions in today's multiplatform media environment. BroadView's integrated broadcast management system offers a comprehensive toolset for programming, traffic and sales which operates seamlessly across online, OnDemand, broadcast, satellite and cable assets. The core system's highly configurable architecture makes it a cost-effective fit for any broadcast operation. BroadView provides technology partnership in developing systems for OnDemand and linear scheduling, workflow, and content and media management, and is hailed for delivering highly-adaptable turn-key solutions, innovative customizations and exemplary customer service. BroadView's eighth generation technology provides industry-leading functionality and ease-of-use. This, combined with expertise in integrations, training and support maximizes value and increases profitability for our clients. For more information visit: www.BroadViewSoftware.com

