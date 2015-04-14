BROADVIEW INTRODUCES ONDEMAND v2.0: Second-Generation Platform Advances Multiplatform Distribution

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (NAB Booth N4330) - April 13, 2015 - Today at the opening of NAB 2015, BroadView Software introduced v2.0 of its OnDemand toolset, a robust production platform that enables efficient, cost-effective multiplatform content scheduling and preparation system.

BroadView's OnDemand 2.0 is a fully-integrated next-generation solution that is the result of nearly a decade's development. It is the product of real-world problem-solving that provides broadcasters, cable networks, and other media companies a practical approach to managing content for audiences increasingly fractured by the proliferation of platforms.

"While others are scrambling to bring v1.0 of their multiplatform solution to market, BroadView's OnDemand 2.0 is field-tested and ready for deployment," said Michael Atkin, BroadView Founding Partner and President. "Our first-generation tools have been widely adopted since 2006, mostly to address the challenge of settop VOD. Now, v2.0 is targeted to address the vast array of web, mobile-enabled and tablet platforms that are transforming television."

OnDemand 2.0 offers a comprehensive suite that greatly expands on previous functionality. Features include:

· Power and elegance in dealing with the many aspects of programming and scheduling ranging from rich, multi-lingual, multi-byte character metadata management to automated rules based scheduling through linear casting and rights casting rules.

· Simplifies and automates daily scheduling workloads while still providing library scheduling tools to allow for finite schedule control.

· Connects scheduling to fulfillment allowing one or few OnDemand schedules to meet all of the needs of an unlimited matrix of traditional cable distribution partners and new age partners delivering OTT, TVEveywhere, DLTO, DLTR and web and mobile enabled platforms.

· Completely configurable XML generation.

· Transcode, QC and delivery profiles for video, audio and still imaging is completely flexible by distribution partner.

· Rich packaging tools allowing for complete control of pre, mid and post roll components of rundowns whether using branding, promotional and advertising material (static or dynamic).

· Complete flexibility around tree, folder and navigational experiences

Atkin added that BroadView OnDemand 2.0 is available now, and that several media companies have already agreed to adopt the new platform including Knowledge Network and Fight Network.

###

About BroadView Software:

BroadView Software Inc. is the choice of Broadcast Operators, Ad Sales Professionals, CIOs and CFOs alike for information-management solutions in today's multiplatform media environment. BroadView's comprehensive toolset for programming, traffic and sales operates seamlessly across linear, online, OnDemand, broadcast, satellite and cable. The core system's highly configurable architecture makes it a cost-effective fit. For enterprises with custom needs, BroadView is also a well-established technology partner for OnDemand, linear scheduling, workflow, and content and media management. BroadView's seventh generation technology provides industry-leading functionality and ease-of-use. This, combined with expertise in integrations, training and support maximizes value and increases profitability for our clients.

For more information visit: www.BroadViewSoftware.com

For media inquiries, please contact: Carl Lindemann Marketing Communications Consultant Carl@Cyberscene.com +1-512-495-1511

For sales and product inquiries, please contact: BroadView Software Inc. Sales@BroadViewSoftware.com +1-647-255-3500