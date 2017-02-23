BroadStream Products at BVE 2017

BroadStream Solutions BVE 2017 Product Preview

Stand K18 - IABM Pavilion



OASYS Integrated Playout Platform

At BVE 2017, BroadStream will demonstrate OASYS, a multipurpose, unified software platform that enables broadcasters and playout centers to deliver high-quality content with the flexibility, scalability, and agility to adapt as customers' broadcast needs change. OASYS streamlines the workflow and allows content producers to improve their on-air presentations by integrating playout, scheduling, and graphics in one unique software architecture. BroadStream's easy-to-use and cost-effective system architecture incorporates optional software modules to customize individual solutions with the specific functionality needed for each channel.



These modular applications are designed to run both independently or as part of a larger networked system, providing the flexibility to build systems for either simple channel-in-a-box or large, multichannel solutions. In addition, the OASYS Player engine's time play functionality, with a time delay app, offers delayed playback of the live output configurable from one minute to 100 hours and provides multiple options to time shift or delay live feeds automatically.



OASYS uses commodity-based IT hardware, allowing customers to control costs and reduce dependence on purpose-built hardware. In this way, customers can quickly reconfigure their systems to take advantage of new business opportunities with higher ROI potential.



About BroadStream Solutions Inc.



BroadStream's playout software is designed, delivered, and supported to bring peace of mind in the broadcast industry. Looking forward, the next five to 10 years will be completely different from the last. Every broadcaster's ROI will stand or fall based on the agility and service-culture of the software company it chooses as a partner. BroadStream is the best-equipped partner for the fast-changing and unpredictable future of the broadcast industry because of its agile and service-focused culture.



IMAGE DOWNLOADS



Link:www.wallstcom.com/BroadStream/BroadStreamSolutions-OASYS.jpg

Caption: BroadStream OASYS Integrated Playout Platform



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@BroadStream Products at %23BVE17 - https://goo.gl/uoBpys



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



FOLLOW US

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/broadstreamsolutions/

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/broadstream

Twitter:https://twitter.com/broadstream

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChRgRIvxoVBksbRy4umC5eA