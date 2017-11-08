Broadpeak Wins BTR Diamond Review for Innovation in Multicast ABR Technology

RENNES, France — Nov. 8, 2017 — Broadpeak®, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, today announced that its nanoCDN™ multicast ABR technology won the Broadband Technology Report (BTR) Diamond award in the video distribution solutions category. BTR Diamond Technology Review winners were announced at a reception during the 2017 SCTE Cable-Tec Expo in Denver, Colorado. nanoCDN was honored with the award based on a variety of criteria, including unique technology or application thereof, innovation, ease-of-use, efficiency, reliability, and contribution to profitability.



"We are thrilled to receive the Diamond award from Broadband Technology Report, a well-respected publication in the cable and telecom industry," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO, Broadpeak. "Getting this prestigious award comes right on the heels of nanoCDN being successfully deployed in the 50th CPE device, demonstrating its impact on the world of multiscreen service delivery. Broadpeak was the first player in our industry to work with multicast ABR technology, winning the first award for nanoCDN when it was launched in 2012. Since then we have won multiple awards for our game-changing technology based on continuous innovation and improvements to multicast ABR."



Leveraging home networks, nanoCDN multicast ABR enables operators to manage the consumption peaks of live ABR services for millions of simultaneous viewers cost-effectively, using only a few megabits per second from their networks. Offering support for multiple use cases — including live TV, zero latency, multiscreen delivery via satellite, and 4K video distribution — nanoCDN addresses all the challenges that pay-TV operators face in delivering live and on-demand services to tablets, smartphones, connected TVs, and other OTT devices.



The Broadband Technology Report Diamond Technology Reviews ("the Diamonds") is a renowned industry program that was developed to recognize some of the top products and solutions available to the cable industry as determined by a stellar panel of cable telecommunications engineering experts. Engineering executives from Time Warner Cable, Bright House Networks, Suddenlink Communications, Comcast, Charter and Cox, and several expert consultants, were among the third-party judges for the 2017 "Diamonds."



More information about Broadpeak solutions can be found at www.broadpeak.tv.



# # #



About Broadpeak™(www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak™ designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.



Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.



Link to Word Doc:www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/171108Broadpeak.docx



Photo Links:www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/Broadpeak-BTRWinner.jpg

Photo Caption: Broadpeak® — 2017 Diamond Technology Reviews Winner for Video Distribution Solutions Category



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@Broadpeak%20Wins%20BTR%20Diamond...