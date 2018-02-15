Broadpeak® Convergence India 2018

Exhibitor Preview

March 7-9

Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, India

Hall 12A, Booth E236



Broadpeak® Will Demonstrate Video Delivery Solutions That Boost QoE and Reduce Costs at Convergence India 2018



According to the latest research from Frost & Sullivan, the OTT video market in India will experience significant growth between now and 2022, with up to $3 billion in untapped revenue potential. A key challenge facing content providers and pay-TV operators in the region is how to cost-effectively deliver a high quality of experience (QoE) on every screen.



At Convergence India 2018, Broadpeak® will demonstrate its unified content delivery, multicast ABR, and CDN selector solutions, which offer the scalability that content providers and pay-TV operators need to distribute video across managed and OTT networks, guaranteeing an exceptional QoE across all devices. During the show, Broadpeak will also meet with customers to discuss its expanded presence in India, with the recent opening of a new office in New Delhi.



"We see the abundant growth happening in the Indian pay-TV market, and we're excited to empower our customers there with innovative content delivery solutions and local support," said Zulfakkar Ali, director sales, South Asia, Broadpeak. "At Convergence India 2018, we look forward to showing how Broadpeak's solutions set the benchmark for QoE and drive down content delivery costs."



TV Everywhere — Unified Content Delivery Solution

Broadpeak's unified delivery platform, +screensCDN™, gives content providers and operators the power to deliver live and VOD content to all screens across any network leveraging a single, simple network management interface. At Convergence India 2018, Broadpeak® will demonstrate how content providers and operators can utilize +screensCDN to manage transport streams and adaptive bitrate delivery, dramatically reducing operational costs, decreasing bandwidth usage, and increasing QoE.



nanoCDN™ Multicast ABR Solution for High-Quality, Reduced Bandwidth Video Streaming

As the first provider of ABR multicast technology, Broadpeak® is revolutionizing live multiscreen video delivery. At Convergence India 2018, the company will demonstrate its nanoCDN™ multicast ABR solution, which makes live HTTP video delivery to any device truly scalable by turning millions of broadband gateways, cable modems, Wi-Fi routers, and STBs into active components of an operator's content delivery infrastructure. Leveraging home networks, operators can cost-effectively manage the consumption peaks of live multiscreen services for millions of simultaneous viewers using only a few megabits per second from their network. nanoCDN has been successfully deployed by leading operators worldwide for live television delivery to any screen.



Enhance Content Quality With umbrellaCDN™ With CDN Diversity

Broadpeak's umbrellaCDN™ CDN selector allows content providers to choose the best content delivery networks for delivering video content. At Convergence India 2018, Broadpeak® will highlight CDN Diversity, a groundbreaking function of umbrellaCDN that allows content providers to dynamically take into account the instantaneous quality of several CDNs as a service, combine their contributions, and deliver the content at a quality level exceeding what would be achievable with the best CDN alone.



Company Overview:



About Broadpeak® (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak® designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.



Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Link to Word Doc:www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/180215Broadpeak.docx



Image Downloads:

Image Link: www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/Broadpeak-ZulfakkarAli.jpg

Image Caption: Zulfakkar Ali, Director Sales, South Asia, Broadpeak®



Image Link: www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/Broadpeak_nanoCDN.jpg

Image Caption: Broadpeak® — nanoCDN™



Image Link: www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/Broadpeak-umbrellaCDN_UI.jpg

Image Caption: Broadpeak® — umbrellaCDN™ User Interface



Share on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@broadpeak%20will%20demonstrate%2...