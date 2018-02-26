Broadpeak Strengthens Latin America Presence With Appointment of New Sales Director

RENNES, France — Feb. 26, 2018 — Broadpeak®, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, today announced that it has appointed David Peredo as sales director for Mexico and Central America. With years of experience in broadcast and cable TV technologies, Peredo will strengthen Broadpeak's presence and accelerate revenue growth in Latin America. This new hire is the latest demonstration of Broadpeak's overall growth and expansion worldwide, with recent project deployments and office openings in India, Japan, Peru, Denver (in the United States), and Colombia.



"The Latin American pay-TV market is growing substantially. Adding a local sales presence in the region will ensure that our customers' needs are being met and deployments run smoothly," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO, Broadpeak. "As a technology specialist that has helped drive the transition from SD to HD for cable operators in the LATAM region, David Peredo is a great asset to our team. His primary responsibility will be to help respond to the growing demand for our products from both new and existing customers."



Peredo has spent more than seven years working in marketing, affiliates sales, support, and TV technology in the telecommunications sector. Prior to joining Broadpeak, he was the TV affiliates LATAM director at WOBI. His expertise includes IPTV, OTT, VOD, satellite, DTH, encryption, digital TV migrations, and storage solutions. He holds bachelor's degrees in international marketing and law.



More information about Broadpeak solutions can be found at https://broadpeak.tv.



# # #



About Broadpeak®(www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak® designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.



Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France.



Link to Word Doc:www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/180226Broadpeak.docx



Link to Spanish Translation:www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/180226Broadpeak-SP.docx



Photo Link:www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/Broadpeak-DavidPeredo.jpg

Photo Caption: David Peredo, Sales Director for Mexico and Central America, Broadpeak



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@Broadpeak%20Strengthens%20Latin%...