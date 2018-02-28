Broadpeak SATELLITE 2018 Exhibitor Preview

Video on every screen is ubiquitous. As today's satellite operators look to increase their competitive footprint and drive new revenue streams, delivering high-quality TV on every screen is a necessity. At SATELLITE 2018, Broadpeak will demonstrate its solution for scalable, multiscreen video streaming via satellite with world-class service availability and high QoE for any screen.



nanoCDN™ Multicast ABR Solution Revolutionizes Multiscreen Video Delivery Via Satellite

As the first technology provider of a multicast ABR solution, Broadpeak is enabling satellite operators to fully embrace HTTP adaptive-bitrate delivery for live and VOD services beyond the main screen.



nanoCDN makes distribution to any device truly scalable. For satellite applications, nanoCDN allows operators to cost-effectively deliver live and on-demand services across tablets, smartphones, connected TVs, and other OTT devices. For pay-TV applications, nanoCDN leverages the end user's set-top box, which acts as a gateway for in-home viewing on OTT devices. For enterprise applications, nanoCDN runs on third-party satellite gateways that turn satellite feeds into WiFi video hotspots.



Regardless of the number of viewers, the same bandwidth is used over the network. During the show, Broadpeak will highlight successful deployments of its nanoCDN multicast ABR solution with leading operators in North America, Asia, and Europe. nanoCDN multicast ABR supports a variety of different use cases for satellite, including distribution to public places with WiFi hotspot, e-learning, isolated areas with limited broadband connections, and ships traveling in the ocean.



About Broadpeak®

Broadpeak® designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.



Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France.



