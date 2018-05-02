Broadpeak® Responds to North American Business Growth With New Sales Director Hires

RENNES, France — May 2, 2018 — Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, today announced that it has recently hired two new sales directors for the North American region to address increased sales and business growth. Howard Barouxis and Mario Rainville will manage sales and business development activities for the United States and Canada, which include accounts with major content providers, satellite service providers, telcos, MVPDs, and virtual MVPDs. In addition, Broadpeak has increased the number of team members at its operations center in Denver in order to maintain world-class support for its North American customers.

“Technology innovations such as multicast ABR and Cloud PVR are making a significant impact on content delivery in North America. As a leading provider of CDN solutions and the industry’s first-ever multicast ABR solution, Broadpeak experiences a high demand from its customers who want to deliver superior video quality on all screens,” said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. “Howard and Mario both have extensive track records for driving business growth and strong relationships with major pay-TV operators and service providers across North America. They will be critical in helping us deploy next-generation video solutions for our North American customers.”

Prior to joining Broadpeak, Barouxis was a major accounts executive at Harmonic, where he was responsible for managing all sales activities for major U.S. media operators. He has a Bachelor of Science degree from American International College and an MBA in finance from Western New England University. Rainville was previously director of technical solutions and subject matter expert on media delivery offerings at Ericsson. He has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Laval University.

About Broadpeak (https://broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the internet for viewing on any type of device. The company’s systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France.

