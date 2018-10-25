Broadpeak Joins the Streaming Video Alliance

RENNES, France — Oct. 25, 2018 — Broadpeak®, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, today announced that the company has joined the Streaming Video Alliance, an industry association dedicated to helping solve the critical challenges facing the online video market. Alliance members, which represent the entire video streaming ecosystem, work together to produce best practices, specifications, and requirements to provide a better viewer experience at scale.

"The Streaming Video Alliance addresses topics that are at the heart of our strategy, from optimizing video delivery to reducing latency, enhancing security, leveraging multicast capabilities of networks for live multiscreen video delivery, and using advanced analytics," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. "These technology innovations are designed to ensure a flawless quality of experience across all screens and streamline the distribution process for content providers and operators. We look forward to bringing our experience in these areas to the alliance."

The Streaming Video Alliance consists of members from across the online video value chain, including service providers, technology providers, network operators, and content owners. Broadpeak joins members such as Comcast, Fox, and Sky to create best-of-breed solutions for video delivery on every screen.

Broadpeak offers a wide selection of online video solutions. As the first provider of multicast ABR technology, Broadpeak makes live multiscreen video delivery truly scalable by turning millions of broadband gateways, cable modems, Wi-Fi routers, and STBs into active components of an operator's content delivery infrastructure. Using the company's local video caching, CDN selection, multicast ABR, and low-latency video delivery solutions, content providers and operators can reduce delivery costs and boost QoE.

