Broadpeak Introduces New Off-Net CDN Service for Video Content Providers

AMSTERDAM -- Sept. 11, 2015 -- Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) technologies and live and video-on-demand (VOD) servers for cable, IPTV, OTT, hybrid, and mobile TV operators worldwide, today announced a new off-net CDN service that is specifically designed to optimize video delivery for content providers. By enabling video content providers to dynamically select the most appropriate CDN when it comes to delivering content outside of the operator footprint, Broadpeak's CDN offering ensures a superior QoE for end users while reducing video delivery costs.

Broadpeak's solution addresses both on-net and off-net scenarios, allowing video content providers to select the local cache of an operator when the content is available for on-net subscribers, while dynamically choosing the best CDN service for off-net users that are outside of this footprint. A unified packager, hosted by the content provider, guarantees that different CDNs can be used seamlessly.

"A major challenge facing the industry is whether content providers and operators can work together to deliver a compelling video service while improving their bottom lines. Clearly, content providers and operators need to create a relationship that is beneficial for both parties," said Jacques Le Mancq, president and CEO of Broadpeak. "With Broadpeak's off-net CDN service approach, operators and content providers can work together to ensure a superior QoE for end users, on any device, to drive new revenue and increase subscriber satisfaction."

The off-net CDN service offering consists of Broadpeak's umbrellaCDN(TM) CDN selector solution and the new BkS350 origin packager. Using umbrellaCDN, content providers can balance traffic between multiple CDNs based on various criteria such as geolocation, timeframe, NSP, and QoS. Benefits include improved QoS, negotiation power with CDN service providers, and a simplified management process. Adding Broadpeak's BkS350 origin packager to the solution simplifies the creation of live, VOD, and non-linear content for OTT applications, enabling video content providers to package encoded content, on the fly, in multiple adaptive bitrate formats (e.g., HLS, HSS, MPEG-DASH, HDS) to address the wide range of players and devices in existence today. By hosting the origin server, content providers can better control video quality, protect content, and offer popular nonlinear TV services.

In addition, Broadpeak's off-net CDN approach proposes that video content providers place video caching servers in operators' datacenters to increase control over the delivery chain. This is a key way that content providers can differentiate from the competition in terms of QoS, ensuring that the value of content is preserved.

Broadpeak has extensive experience working with video delivery networks, having successfully deployed CDNs for more than 50 telco and cable operators worldwide.

Broadpeak will demonstrate the solutions offered in its off-net CDN service at IBC2015, Sept. 11-15 at stand 4.B78 in Amsterdam. More information about Broadpeak solutions can be found at www.broadpeak.tv.

About Broadpeak

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.

