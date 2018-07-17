Broadpeak® IBC2018 Exhibitor Preview

OTT video revenue topped $11.9 billion in 2017, a 41 percent increase over the prior year, according to a Convergence Research Group study. It is expected to continue to climb,reaching $16.6 billion in 2018 and $25.6 billion in 2020. To take advantage of these opportunities, content providers and pay-TV operators need scalable and secure content delivery solutions that ensure a flawless quality of experience across all screens.

At IBC2018, Broadpeak will demonstrate its solutions for not only cable, telecom, and satellite operators but also for content providers, including a CDN for managed networks and OTT distribution, origin packager, ad insertion, and comprehensive video delivery analytics.

Solutions for Cable and Telecom Operators

nanoCDN™ Multicast ABR Solution Boosts QoE, Minimizes Bandwidth, and Dramatically Decreases Latency

As the first provider of ABR multicast technology, Broadpeak is revolutionizing live multiscreen video delivery. At IBC2018, the company will demonstrate its nanoCDN™ multicast ABR solution, which makes live HTTP video delivery to any device truly scalable by turning millions of broadband gateways, cable modems, Wi-Fi routers, and STBs into active components of an operator’s content delivery infrastructure. Leveraging home networks, operators can cost-effectively manage the consumption peaks of live multiscreen services for millions of simultaneous viewers using only a few megabits per second from their network. nanoCDN has been successfully deployed by leading operators worldwide for live television delivery to any screen with ultra-low latency. Broadpeak will demonstrate innovative new features for nanoCDN, such as Common Media File Format (CMAF) and chunked transfer encoding support to further decrease latency for OTT live streaming.

Cloud PVR — Deliver Petabytes of TV Recordings and Playback on Every Screen

Following a record year of deployments worldwide, including several tier-1 operators, the Cloud PVR from Broadpeak will be a key highlight at IBC2018. Providing operators with a simple, scalable, and flexible solution for delivering time-shifted TV services, Broadpeak’s solution enables subscribers to launch multiple recordings on various channels simultaneously without any constraint on the available bandwidth or the number of tuners on the reception device. With Cloud PVR, service providers can deliver start-over and catch-up TV, as well as impulsive recording, using a shared or private copy model. The recorded content can be processed on the fly to be viewed on any device type.

Solutions for Satellite Operators

At IBC2018, Broadpeak will introduce new features of its nanoCDN solution for satellite, which allows operators to deliver a true OTT experience while preserving the quality of traditional satellite distribution. Broadpeak’s nanoCDN for satellite allows operators to provide live TV, VOD, and catch-up TV content. By leveraging storage available on the receiver, operators can further expand their offering to include advanced non-linear services such as time-shifting or start-over TV for increased monetization. The solution can be combined with a hybrid broadband network or used without internet access.

Solutions for Content Providers and Broadcasters

Broadpeak is dedicated to optimizing quality, reducing costs, and strengthening security for content providers. During IBC2018, Broadpeak will demonstrate its origin packager complemented with video delivery analytics, which enables content providers to deliver secure live, time-shift TV, and VOD services to any device. In addition, the company will highlight its watermarking solution in partnership with NAGRA NexGuard. Integration between NexGuard watermarking and Broadpeak’s BroadCache Box allows content providers to protect live and VOD content on every screen.

Additional Highlights for Content Providers Include:

umbrellaCDN™ With CDN Diversity for Enhanced Content Quality

Broadpeak’s umbrellaCDN™ CDN selector lets content providers choose the best content delivery networks for delivering video content. In Amsterdam, Broadpeak will highlight CDN Diversity, a groundbreaking function of umbrellaCDN that allows content providers to dynamically take into account the instantaneous quality of several CDNs as a service, combine their contributions, and deliver the content at a quality level exceeding what would be achievable with the best CDN alone. A new priority feature will be shown that enables content providers to use a main CDN for streaming and backup CDNs in case the main one fails. This gives content providers even more control over CDN costs and guarantees exceptional QoE for subscribers.

Reduce CDN Costs With Local Video Caching Technology

At IBC2018, Broadpeak will demonstrate BroadCache Box, a local video caching solution for broadcasters and content providers. Using BroadCache Box, broadcasters can dramatically reduce CDN costs while boosting subscribers’ QoE. With BroadCache Box, local caches are deployed into telecom or cable operators’ networks, and the most popular content from a specific content provider is stored. Since the content is streamed from a location closer to end-users, latency and network congestion are reduced, resulting in higher video bitrates, faster start times, and uninterrupted viewing sessions. As the most popular content can represent more than 80 percent of the video traffic, caching at the ISP level significantly lowers CDN service costs. Additionally, BroadCache Boxes do not generate any transit costs. The solution can be used for both live and on-demand content and supports secured HTTPS connections.



Company Overview:

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company’s systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France.

