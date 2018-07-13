Broadpeak® CDN Solutions Power New OTT Service for Taiwan Broadband Communications

Deploying CDN Technologies From Broadpeak, Taiwan Broadband Communications Reduces OTT Delivery Costs and Improves QoE on Every Screen

RENNES, France — July 12, 2018 — Broadpeak®, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, today announced that Taiwan Broadband Communications has launched a new OTT service called TBC GO powered by Broadpeak's advanced CDN solutions. Broadpeak's BkM100 video delivery manager and BkS400 HTTP video cache servers reduce network bandwidth, enabling operators to cost-effectively provide pay-TV subscribers with "on-the-go" access to live TV, VOD, and catch-up TV on connected devices such as smartphones and tablets.

"Consumers today want access to live and on-demand content anytime, whether at home or on the bus watching with a smartphone. When launching our new OTT service, it was imperative that we choose a bandwidth-efficient and future-proof CDN solution," said Jimmy Chen, CEO at Taiwan Broadband Communications. "Broadpeak's expertise in OTT content delivery enables us to deliver a world-class experience in the most efficient way possible, with the flexibility to add cutting-edge services in the future to keep viewers engaged."

Taiwan Broadband Communications has deployed Broadpeak's BkS400 HTTP video cache servers and BkM100 video delivery manager within several points of presence (PoPs). The BkM100 continuously monitors the popularity of content based on usage patterns, giving Taiwan Broadband Communications the unique ability to deﬁne a minimum number of viewings for each PoP before the content is cached. Taiwan Broadband Communications is using the BkS400 server to cache content at the edge level. Popular content is automatically provisioned to the edge servers while long-tail content remains in the larger central library, increasing efficiencies and reducing video delivery costs. Leveraging HTTP adaptive bit-rate technology, the servers guarantee that viewers receive the best possible video quality.

"We are thrilled to partner with Taiwan Broadband Communications, one of the leading cable operators in Taiwan, with more than 750,000 subscribers and 180 channels," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. "OTT services are rapidly growing in popularity, putting a strain on operators' networks. Broadpeak's trusted CDN solutions made it easy for Taiwan Broadband Communications to launch compelling video services across all screens, ensuring a high quality of experience for end-users while also addressing bandwidth concerns."

More information about Broadpeak solutions can be found at https://broadpeak.tv.

# # #

About Broadpeak® (https://broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak® designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc:www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/180712Broadpeak.docx

Photo Link:www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/Broadpeak-TBCbanner.jpg

Photo Link:www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/Broadpeak-TBCsquarebanner.jpg

Photo Link:www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/Broadpeak-TBClogo.jpg