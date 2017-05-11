Broadpeak BroadcastAsia2017 Exhibitor Preview

The Asia-Pacific broadcast and pay-TV sectors are experiencing significant growth, with OTT TV and video revenues expected to reach $18.4 billion in 2021, according to Digital TV Research. At BroadcastAsia2017, Broadpeak(R) will address these trends through demonstrations of its latest innovations in CDN, video streaming, and video analytics solutions. Using Broadpeak solutions, content providers and pay-TV operators dramatically improve the user experience delivered over managed networks and OTT.



Key Technology Demos



Innovations for Content Providers:



umbrellaCDN(TM) With CDN Diversity Sets New Standard for Content Quality

The umbrellaCDN(TM) CDN selector from Broadpeak(R) allows content providers to choose the best content delivery network for delivering video content. Through an advanced new capability of umbrellaCDN, called CDN Diversity, content providers can dynamically take into account the instantaneous quality of several CDNs as a service to combine their contributions and deliver the content with a quality exceeding what would be achievable with the best CDN.



Video Delivery Analytics Ensure Consistent QoE Across All Screens

Broadpeak(R) is transforming multiscreen video delivery with its new standalone video analytics solution. Using this solution, content providers can gain insight into the QoE perceived by end-users by leveraging critical information such as start-up time, stall durations, rebufferings, and user engagement.



Broadpeak will participate in a guided technology tour on video delivery analytics, whereby each of several exhibitors will provide an exclusive 10-minute demonstration of their latest innovations and products free-of-charge. Attendees can RSVP for the technology tour at http://www.broadcast-asia.com/spotlights/technology-tour.



Innovations for Pay-TV Operators:



Zero Latency for Live Video Streaming and Affordable HTTP Delivery Via Satellite

Broadpeak(R) will demonstrate several new capabilities for its nanoCDN(TM) multicast ABR technology at BroadcastAsia2017. nanoCDN multicast ABR makes live HTTP video delivery to any device truly scalable by turning millions of broadband gateways, cable modems, Wi-Fi routers, or STBs into active components of an operator's content delivery infrastructure. Leveraging home networks, operators can cost-effectively manage the consumption peaks of live multiscreen services for millions of simultaneous viewers using only a few megabits per second from their network.



At BroadcastAsia2017, Broadpeak will show zero latency for live video streaming. Compared with other solutions on the market, nanoCDN multicast ABR dramatically reduces latency for live video streaming on every screen. The solution delivers the same latency experienced with IPTV to the live multiscreen ABR streaming environment.



With nanoCDN multicast ABR, operators can also deliver live HTTP TV services via satellite. nanoCDN allows satellite operators to cost-effectively deliver live and on-demand services across tablets, smartphones, connected TVs, and other OTT devices by leveraging the end-users' STB.



Julien Croguennec, vice president of sales, APAC at Broadpeak, will present on "Reducing the Latency for Live Video Multiscreen Streaming" on Thursday, May 25 at 12:10 p.m. in the Innovation Hub. Additional details can be found online at www.broadcast-asia.com/spotlights/innovation-hub/.



Cloud PVR Enables Flawless Delivery of Live TV Recordings and Playback for Multiscreen

Broadpeak(R) Cloud PVR enables operators to launch multiple recordings on various channels simultaneously, without any constraint for the end-user on the available bandwidth or number of tuners on their reception device.



Broadpeak offers all scenarios for shared copy and private copy Cloud PVR. Using Cloud PVR, operators can deliver a broad range of services, including start-over, time-shift, and catch-up TV, as well as impulsive recording, while only storing content once in cases where shared copy is allowed. The recorded content can be processed on the fly to be viewed on any device type.



Company Overview:



About Broadpeak(R) (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak(R) designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.



Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



May 23-25

Singapore

Broadpeak(R) -- Stand 4F1-01



Image Downloads:



www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/Broadpeak-umbrellaCDN_CDNSelectionTool.jpg

Broadpeak(R) -- umbrellaCDN(TM) Solution



www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/Broadpeak_nanoCDN.jpg

Broadpeak(R) -- nanoCDN(TM)



www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/Broadpeak-CloudPVR.jpg

Broadpeak(R) -- Cloud PVR



Share on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@broadpeak%20%23BroadcastAsia2017...@BroadcastAsia