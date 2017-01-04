Broadpeak and Wyplay Redefine Delivery of Live TV Everywhere Services

RENNES and MARSEILLE, France -- Jan. 4, 2017 -- Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) technologies and live and video-on-demand (VOD) servers for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, and Wyplay, creator of software solutions for leading pay-TV operators, today announced that they will unveil a joint solution at CES 2017, Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, designed to revolutionize the distribution of live TV Everywhere services over managed networks. Broadpeak's industry-leading nanoCDN(TM) technology has been integrated with Frog By Wyplay middleware on set-top boxes (STBs) to make multiscreen delivery scalable and affordable for telecom, cable, and satellite direct-to-home (DTH) operators.

The joint solution addresses the new challenges pay-TV operators face in today's OTT multiscreen world. In particular, the unicast nature of traffic streamed to secondary screens causes latency and unstable video quality. Broadpeak's nanoCDN and Frog By Wyplay middleware offers operators an easy migration path to a fully converged HTTP video delivery infrastructure, enabling them to guarantee a high quality of service on all devices.

"The solution we've developed with Wyplay is especially groundbreaking for satellite DTH operators, who have controlled the main TV screen battleground by providing amazing video quality for years," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. "By deploying Broadpeak's nanoCDN technology on satellite set-top boxes running Frog middleware, they can now extend the exceptional video quality they are known for to PCs, tablets, smartphones, and secondary WiFi boxes in the home."

Frog middleware provides operators with a flexible, customizable, and powerful solution fit for even the most demanding pay-TV requirements. Yielding the best performance that silicon offers, the middleware client ensures a seamless user experience for hybrid DVB/OTT television services.

Combining Frog with Broadpeak nanoCDN enables operators to contain their bandwidth requirements to only a few megabits per second for live multiscreen delivery. Broadpeak's nanoCDN application converts multicast streams into unicast via multicast ABR technology, removing all of the hurdles related to peak hour consumption. With nanoCDN, operators can stream high-quality telecom, cable, and satellite services to millions of simultaneous devices and transition to a fully converged HTTP video delivery architecture.

"When it comes to live streaming in the home, today's television viewers demand superior video quality on all screens," said Dominique Feral, CMO at Wyplay. "Broadpeak's nanoCDN technology drastically decreases latency, making it the perfect companion to our Frog middleware solution, which is known for its high-quality and rich feature set. We're excited to extend the Frog capabilities with Broadpeak's nanoCDN solution and give pay-TV operators a competitive edge in the marketplace."

Visit Broadpeak and Wyplay during CES 2017 at booth San Polo 3401 A & B - Level 3 at the Venetian Hotel.

About Wyplay

Independent and internationally recognized, Wyplay develops open, modular, and innovative software solutions for IPTV, cable, satellite, and terrestrial TV operators and broadcasters around the world. Wyplay's technology enables operators to select, configure, and deploy solutions easily from the richest list of preconfigured functionality available in a modular online TV solution, including an electronic program guide, video recorder, multiscreen and multiroom connectivity, an application store, and more. Wyplay's professional services team creates user experiences that exactly match and complement an operator or broadcaster's product and market strategies. Wyplay is now a strategic partner for such leading brands as SFR, Vodafone, Proximus, Canal+, Sky Italia, and DishTV.

To learn more about Wyplay's set-top box, multi-screen and OTT solutions, please visit www.wyplay.com and https://frogbywyplay.com/.

About Broadpeak(R) (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.

