Broadpeak® 2018 ANGA COM Show Exhibitor Preview

The OTT SVOD market in Europe is expected to grow steadily over the next five years, with revenues soaring to $6.8 billion by 2022, according to research from Kagan. Content providers and pay-TV operators in the region have a tremendous opportunity to drive new revenue. Yet, they need scalable, cost-effective content delivery solutions that ensure a flawless quality of experience across all screens.

At ANGA COM 2018, Broadpeak® will demonstrate its multicast ABR solutions and cloud PVR, which are transforming video distribution across both managed and unmanaged networks by providing superior quality of experience (QoE) and an efficient content delivery approach.

Make Multiscreen Video Delivery Truly Scalable With nanoCDN™ Multicast ABR Solution

ABR multicast technology is trending across the global video delivery industry thanks to the incredible scalability that it provides. At ANGA COM, Broadpeak® will demonstrate its nanoCDN™ multicast ABR solution, which makes live HTTP video delivery to any device scalable by turning millions of broadband gateways, cable modems, Wi-Fi routers, and STBs into active components of an operator’s content delivery infrastructure.

As the first provider of ABR multicast technology, Broadpeak is revolutionizing live multiscreen video delivery. Broadpeak’s solution leverages home networks, allowing operators to cost-effectively manage the consumption peaks of live multiscreen services for millions of simultaneous viewers using only a few megabits per second from their network. nanoCDN has been successfully deployed by leading operators worldwide for live television delivery to any screen.

Several use cases for nanoCDN will be shown, including ultra-low latency for live video streaming and quick start, which prevents the buffering at the beginning of a live content stream to ensure the highest quality of experience (QoE) for end users.

Deliver Petabytes of TV Recordings and Playback On Every Screen With Cloud PVR

Broadpeak’s Cloud PVR solution is used by some of the largest pay-TV operators globally to deliver time-shifted TV services. Providing operators with a simple, scalable, and flexible solution, it allows subscribers to launch multiple recordings on various channels simultaneously without any constraint on the available bandwidth or the number of tuners on the reception device. With Cloud PVR, service providers can deliver start-over and catch-up TV, as well as impulsive recording, using a shared copy or private copy model. The recorded content can be processed on the fly to be viewed on any device type.

Company Overview:

Broadpeak® designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the internet for viewing on any type of device. The company’s systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France.

