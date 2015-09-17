Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Names The Paley Center for Media as Event Beneficiary of 25th Annual Gala

NEW YORK, 9/17/2015 – The Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame has named The Paley Center for Media as a beneficiary of this year’s event 25th anniversary gala, set for Tuesday, October 20 at the famed Waldorf-Astoria in New York City. The announcement was made today by Bill McGorry, Chairman, Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame and Maureen J. Reidy, President & Chief Executive Officer, the Paley Center.

The premiere industry event honoring the pioneers, innovators and stars of the electronic arts, the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame is one of the signature events taking place during NewBay Media’s 3rd Annual New York City Television Week, October 20-22.

In making the announcement, the Hall of Fame noted the Paley Center’s unsurpassed commitment to leading the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms for both the professional community and the general public.

“The Paley Center brand has become synonymous with the values and ideals that represent the best of our industry,” said McGorry. “It is altogether fitting for us to provide this support for this highly valued and respected national institution.”

“On behalf of the Paley Center, it’s an honor to be named as a beneficiary of the 2015 Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame in support of our service as a resource for our industry and our mission of highlighting the critical role of media within our culture and society,” said Reidy. “The Paley Center is pleased to join such an esteemed group of media luminaries who have been recognized by the Hall of Fame, and applaud this year’s exceptional inductees.”

The Paley Center for Media, with locations in New York and Los Angeles, joins the previously announced Broadcasters Foundation of America, as a beneficiary.

This year’s event will include the posthumous presentation of a Lifetime Achievement Award in honor of Frank Gifford. Two of television’s most celebrated and popular personalities, Hoda Kotb and Regis Philbin, are set to co-host part one of the Hall of Fame gala. ABC World News Tonight anchor David Muir will assume hosting duties for part two.

The complete list of 2015 Hall of Fame inductees includes:

Ed Carroll – COO, AMC Networks, Inc.

Michael T. Fries – President and CEO, Liberty Global

Don Garber – Commissioner, Major League Soccer; CEO, Soccer United Marketing

Chris Geraci – President of National Broadcast, OMD

Kathie Lee Gifford – Co-Host, Fourth Hour of NBC News’ TODAY

Robert A. Iger – Chairman and CEO, The Walt Disney Company

Lou LaTorre – President Advertising Sales, Fox Cable Networks (Retired)

Alfred C. Liggins III – Chairman and CEO, TV One

Philip J. Lombardo – CEO, Citadel Communications Company, L.P.

Dave Lougee – President, TEGNA Media

Dr. Phil McGraw – Host and Executive Producer, Dr. Phil

Donna Speciale – President, Turner Broadcasting Ad Sales

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with locations in New York and Los Angeles, leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms for the professional community and media-interested public. Drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the leaders of the media community, the Paley Center examines the intersections between media and society. The general public can access the collection and participate in programs that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. Through global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information, please visit paleycenter.org.

