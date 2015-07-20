Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary Gala Tuesday, Oct. 20 at the Waldorf-Astoria

NEW YORK, July 20, 2015 – Celebrating 25 years as the premiere industry event honoring the pioneers, innovators and stars of the electronic arts, the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame has named its class of 2015. These industry leaders join the ranks of nearly 400 honorees previously recognized by Broadcasting & Cable magazine.

Set for Tuesday, October 20 at the famed Waldorf-Astoria in New York City, the complete list of 2015 Hall of Fame inductees includes:

• Ed Carroll – COO, AMC Networks, Inc.

• Michael T. Fries – President and CEO, Liberty Global

• Don Garber – Commissioner, Major League Soccer; CEO, Soccer United Marketing

• Chris Geraci – President of National Broadcast, OMD

• Kathie Lee Gifford – Co-Host, Fourth Hour of NBC News’ “TODAY”

• Robert A. Iger – Chairman and CEO, The Walt Disney Company

• Lou LaTorre – President Advertising Sales, Fox Cable Networks (Retired)

• Alfred C. Liggins III – Chairman and CEO, TV One

• Philip J. Lombardo – CEO, Citadel Communications Company, L.P.

• Dave Lougee – President, TEGNA Media

• Dr. Phil McGraw – Host and Executive Producer, “Dr. Phil”

• Donna Speciale – President, Turner Broadcasting Ad Sales

“The Hall of Fame gala is always a much anticipated and exciting event and this year’s 25th anniversary makes it even more memorable,” said Bill McGorry, chairman of the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame. “The many luminaries who have been honored over the past quarter century represent everything that is great and special about our industry.”

“While our business has changed and evolved dramatically over 25 years, it is the visionary and singular leadership within our ranks that has remained constant,” added Louis Hillelson, VP/Group Publisher, Broadcasting & Cable. “We are proud to acknowledge these honorees and we look forward to joining them for a wonderful evening of celebration.”

A portion of the net proceeds is donated to the charitable organization Broadcasters Foundation of America. A safety net for radio and television professionals across the country, the Broadcasters Foundation of America provides anonymous financial grants to those industry colleagues who are in acute need due to critical illness, advanced age, death of a spouse, an accident or other serious misfortune.

The Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame is one of the signature events taking place during NewBay Media’s 3rd Annual New York City Television Week, October 20-22. Other events include Advanced Advertising, The Content Show, Next TV Summit & Expo and the Thirteenth Annual Hispanic Television Summit.

For sponsorship information, please contact Sandy Friedman at sandyfriedman@skfevents.com or 917-612-0735.

For registration, please contact Rebecca Shottland at rshottland@nbmedia.com or 917-281-4782.

To view the 2015 class, visit www.bchalloffame.com/honorees/#