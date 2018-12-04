The Broadcasters Foundation of America Launches Year-End Giving Campaign for Donations to Help Broadcasters in Need

New York, New York – December 4, 2018 – The Broadcasters Foundation of America launched its annual year-end appeal today for tax-deductible personal donations to theGuardian Fund and corporate contributions to the Angel Initiative. The year-end drive asks broadcasters to reflect on their success and good fortune and give back with a tax-deductible personal or corporate donation that will help the Broadcasters Foundation continue its mission of delivering financial assistance to broadcasters in acute need. The Broadcasters Foundation is a 501(c)3 charity, and the only charitable organization devoted exclusively to broadcasting professionals.

The year-end giving campaign comes as more broadcasters than ever before are reaching out for monthly or emergency relief. This year, the Broadcasters Foundation will award more than $1.3 Million in aid, surpassing last year’s record-setting figure of more than $1 Million.

Close to $300,000 of this year’s total is for the emergency assistance that is disbursed quickly to broadcasters whose lives or homes have been affected by the unprecedented number and severity of natural disasters, including Hurricanes Maria, Florence, and Michael and the wildfires in California. Monthly aid is distributed to qualifying broadcasters who have been confronted with unexpected medical emergencies, including life-threatening critical illnesses and devastating tragic accidents.

“Our lives can change in the blink of an eye,” noted Dan Mason, Chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation of America. “In its 70-plus years of existence, the Broadcasters Foundation has provided financial aid to every broadcaster who qualified. It is only through the generosity of the people in our industry that the Broadcasters Foundation can continue to deliver this much-needed assistance to those in our profession who need it most.”

“Our grant recipients are – or were - hard-working broadcasters who experienced unthinkable tragedy and desperately need and deserve our support,” added Jim Thompson, President of the Broadcasters Foundation. “As we enter the season of giving, I ask every broadcaster to review the good fortune that our business has bestowed upon them and consider giving back with a donation to the Broadcasters Foundation.”

Since its inception, Broadcasters Foundation has distributed millions of dollars to thousands of needy broadcasters and their families. Individual donations can be made to the Guardian Fund, corporate contributions are accepted through the Angel Initiative, and bequests can be arranged through the Legacy Society. To learn more or to donate, please contact the Broadcasters Foundation at 212-373-8250 or info@thebfoa.org or visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org.

About the Broadcasters Foundation of America:

The mission of the Broadcasters Foundation of America is to improve the quality of life and maintain the personal dignity of men and women in the radio and television broadcast profession who find themselves in acute need. The Foundation reaches out across the country to identify need and provide an anonymous safety net in cases of critical illness, advanced age, death of a spouse, accident, and other serious misfortune. The Broadcasters Foundation of America is a 501(c)3 Public Charity. Learn more atwww.broadcastersfoundation.org.