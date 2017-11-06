Broadcasters Foundation of America to Honor Graham Media’s Emily L. Barr with the 2018 Golden Mike Award at Black-Tie Gala in NYC

New York, NY – Nove. 6, 2017 – The Broadcasters Foundation of America announced today that Emily L. Barr, President and Chief Executive Officer of Graham Media Group, will receive the 2018 Golden Mike Award on Monday, March 5, 2018, at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. The annual black-tie gala is a major fundraiser for the Broadcasters Foundation, the only charity devoted exclusively to helping broadcasters in acute need.



“It is an honor to receive this award from the Broadcasters Foundation of America, and I am grateful to the Board for their commitment to our colleagues in need,” said Barr.



“This year, the Broadcasters Foundation rose to the challenge of helping so many of our colleagues who were impacted by hurricanes, floods, and wildfires. With the generous support of broadcasters across the country, the Foundation can continue to make a difference in the lives of those who find themselves in devastating circumstances.”



“Emily is a consummate broadcaster, whose leadership and service to the industry and the communities that the Graham stations serve are commendable,” said Dan Mason, Chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation. “We are proud to honor her and recognize

her accomplishments.”



Barr leads the seven-station broadcast television division of Graham Media Holdings - a position she has held since 2012. Graham Media Group stations are recognized news leaders in Top-70 markets - Houston, Detroit, San Antonio, Orlando, Jacksonville, and Roanoke. Under her leadership, Graham Media Group was named “2016 Station Group of the Year” by Broadcasting and Cable Magazine. Previously, Barr did stints as President and General Manager of ABC-owned stations in Chicago and Raleigh-Durham.



Known for her industry and civic involvement, Barr serves on the boards of the Associated Press and the Television Bureau of Advertising. She is the 1 st Vice Chair for Television for the National Association of Broadcasters and has been the Chairman of the Board for the Illinois Broadcasters Association. Barr was inducted into the 2016 Silver Circle of the Chicago/Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. She was awarded the 2014 Vincent T. Wasilewski Broadcaster of the Year by the Illinois Broadcasters Association and received the 2010 Westbury Leadership Award from the American Red Cross of Greater Chicago for her involvement in a citywide media effort to raise funds for the Haitian earthquake relief effort.



The Golden Mike Award dinner attracts a who’s who of broadcast media executives and celebrities. The presenters and performers for this year’s event will be announced at a later date. Previous Golden Mike Award recipients have included: Alan Frank, Bob Pittman, Gordon Smith, David Barrett, Jeff Smulyan, and more. For information, or to reserve a seat or table, please contact the Broadcasters Foundation at 212-373- 8250 or info@thebfoa.org.



The Broadcasters Foundation has distributed millions of dollars in aid to broadcasters who have lost their livelihood through a catastrophic event, debilitating disease or unforeseen tragedy. Personal donations can be made to the Foundation’s Guardian Fund. Corporate contributions are accepted through the Angel Initiative, and bequests can be made through the Foundation’s Legacy Society. For more information, please visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org, call 212-373- 8250, or email info@thebfoa.org.



About the Broadcasters Foundation of America

The mission of the Broadcasters Foundation of America is to improve the quality of life and maintain the personal dignity of men and women in the radio and television broadcast profession who find themselves in acute need. The Foundation reaches out across the country to identify and provide an anonymous safety net in cases of critical illness, advanced age, death of a spouse, accident and other serious misfortune. The Broadcasters Foundation of America is a 501(c)3 Public Charity.