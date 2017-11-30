The Broadcasters Foundation of America Distributes a Record-Setting $1 Million+ to Broadcasters in Need in 2017

New York, New York – November 29, 2017 – Grants from The Broadcasters Foundation of America will hit a milestone this year, as more than $1 million in aid is disbursed to broadcasters in acute need across the country. The record-setting figure is the most ever awarded in a single year by the charity, which this week launches its year-end appeal for personal donations to the Guardian Fund and corporate contributions to the Angel Initiative.



“What’s even more striking is that there are still broadcasters across our industry who need our help,” stated Dan Mason, Chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation of America. “It is incumbent on everyone in our industry to help ensure that the Broadcasters Foundation can continue to provide this much-needed financial assistance to our colleagues.”



Grants from the Broadcasters Foundation have risen from $61,000 in 2000 to this year’s unprecedented level. Included in the 2017 figure is more than $200,000 in emergency aid, which was distributed to broadcasters whose lives were impacted by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, the California wildfires, or other disaster. $1,000 emergency grants are awarded via an accelerated application and approval process. Monthly grants require intense annual vetting.



“Requests for aid have multiplied over the past several years, and we have been able to help every qualifying broadcaster who sought assistance from us,” noted Jim Thompson, President of the Broadcasters Foundation. “As we enter the season of giving, I ask every broadcaster to review any good fortune that our business has bestowed upon them and consider donating to help our colleagues in need.”



For more than 70 years, the Broadcasters Foundation has distributed millions of dollars to thousands of needy broadcasters and their families. Individual donations can be made to the Guardian Fund, corporate contributions are accepted through the Angel Initiative, and bequests can be arranged through the Legacy Society. To learn more or to donate, please contact the Broadcasters Foundation at 212-373-8250 or info@thebfoa.org or visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org.



About the Broadcasters Foundation of America:



The mission of the Broadcasters Foundation of America is to improve the quality of life and maintain the personal dignity of men and women in the radio and television broadcast profession who find themselves in acute need. The Foundation reaches out across the country to identify need and provide an anonymous safety net in cases of critical illness, advanced age, death of a spouse, accident, and other serious misfortune. The Broadcasters Foundation of America is a 501(c)3 Public Charity. Learn more at www.broadcastersfoundation.org.