Broadcast Television Journalists Association and NPACT's First 'Critics Choice Real TV Awards' Garners More Than 500 Submissions From Networks, Streamers and Producers

Los Angeles – Coming off close of submissions, the inaugural Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards has garnered from networks, streaming platforms and producers more than 500 submissions across 26 categories for the new awards program. The announcement was made today by the Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) and NPACT, the trade organization serving the producers of nonfiction entertainment content, which joined forces last fall to create the new, stand-alone awards show recognizing excellence in nonfiction, unscripted, and reality programming.

Nominations will be chosen by select members of BTJA and will be announced on Monday, May 6, and winners will be revealed at a star-studded ceremony on Sunday, June 2 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

In a joint statement, Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards Executive Producers Bob Bain and Joey Berlin, and NPACT General Manager John Ford, said, “The number of submissions for this inaugural awards show exceeded our expectations and is a testament to the quality, quantity and diversity of nonfiction, unscripted and reality content. We look forward to celebrating on June 2 with our nominees, their fans and the industry at large.”

Dedicated to giving the thriving and ever-evolving genre critical attention and support, the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards are adapted from (and replace) the NPACT Impact Awards held last June; the new event also will feature three peer-voted awards, given to those who have made significant contributions to the industry.

Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards categories are:

Best Competition Series

Best Competition Series: Talent/Variety

Best Structured Series

Best Unstructured Series

Best Ongoing Documentary Series

Best Limited Documentary Series

Best Short Form Series

Best Interactive Show

Best Live Show

Best Talk Show

Best Late Night Talk Show

Best Entertainment News Show

Best Culinary Show

Best Game Show

Best Travel/Adventure Show

Best Business Show

Best Animal/Nature Show

Best Crime/Justice Show

Best Sports Show

Best Relationship Show

Best Lifestyle Show: Home/Garden

Best Lifestyle Show: Fashion/Beauty

Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series

Best Show Host

Male Star of the Year (FAN VOTED)

Female Star of the Year (FAN VOTED)

