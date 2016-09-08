Broadcast Pix Version 6.0 Software Now Available, Includes BPNet Workflow Management Software

Chelmsford, Massachusetts –Broadcast Pix™ today announced the availability of its Version 6.0 software for its integrated production switchers. The company’s first unified software release for all its switcher products, V6.0 includes the new BPNet™ cloud-based IP workflow management system, support for the new BPCommand™ customized control surface interface, and integrates IP functionality into all Flint™ integrated production switchers. Broadcast Pix will demonstrate the new software at IBC 2016 (Stand 7.B21), which runs Sept. 9-13 at RAI Amsterdam.

“With our unified Version 6.0 software, Broadcast Pix is delivering amazing new levels of functionality for our customers,” said Kevin Prince, CEO of Broadcast Pix. “BPNet is an innovative service that encourages creativity and collaboration by eliminating all the formatting and technical issues that are usually associated with sharing media files. And BPCommand is a breakthrough control option to help non-technical personnel create professional quality live video productions.”

The browser-based BPNet is a production ecosystem that addresses the video, control, and data needs of live, post, and other creative productions. A comprehensive service for secure sharing, converting, distributing, and archiving media files, it simplifies uploading and transcoding, includes professional content preview with frame-by-frame control, offers full access to and entry of metadata, and features automated backup and archiving procedures. Pre-installed in all new Broadcast Pix switchers with V6.0 software, BPNet is also available as a free upgrade for systems currently under warranty or as a subscription-based service for clients who do not own a Broadcast Pix switcher.

BPCommand, a new series of streamlined production interfaces, are designed for specific production workflows of government meetings, houses of worship, education, and other settings. With customized, highly automated controls and simple user interfaces, no technical skill is required to produce professional live productions. BPCommand is accessed through any web browser, including on Android and iOS mobile devices, and its interface automatically adjusts to fit desktop, tablet, and mobile screens.

For all Granite™ and Mica™ systems, V6.0 software adds enhanced router control including support for Leitch Panacea. Flint and Roadie™ systems add full support for Virtual Studios, Broadcast Pix’s high-end virtual set platform powered by ClearKey™ advanced chromakey technology, plus enhanced control of VISCA PTZ cameras and Matrox Monarch streaming and recording appliances.

Earlier this year, Broadcast Pix announced substantial upgrades to the Flint integrated production switchers, including new hardware and comprehensive support for NDI protocols and RTSP IP video streams from many IP cameras. With V6.0 software, new Flint LX and LS systems include an NDI-compliant output and can be configured with up to four NDI/RTSP network inputs. Plus, all existing Flints can now accept up to two NDI/RTSP inputs through network inputs. Designed to deliver a complete end-to-end workflow, Flint features integrated HD streaming, live program recording, and an eight-channel audio mixer in addition to the comprehensive toolset included with all Broadcast Pix switchers.

About Broadcast Pix Founded in 2002, Broadcast Pix provides tailored solutions for any live production environment. From compact mobile units to large-scale solutions, every Broadcast Pix features patented control and automation technology and a performance toolset that make it easy to optimize and customize your workflows. With customers in more than 110 countries, Broadcast Pix is the leader in integrated production switchers for broadcast, streaming, live event, and visual radio applications. Learn more at www.broadcastpix.com.