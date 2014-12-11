Broadcast Pix Offers Trade-In Promotion for Slate Systems

Billerica, Massachusetts – Broadcast Pix™ has announced its Slate Upgrade Promotion, which allows current customers to trade in an existing Slate™ integrated production switcher for a new Granite™ or Mica™ system. The new systems offer a number of improvements over Slate, including native HD production, dual-channel clip servers that hold up to 180 hours of graphics and animations, and expanded production toolsets.

“Since 2006, Slate has been a solid integrated production switcher for thousands of video professionals around the world,” said Steve Ellis, CEO of Broadcast Pix. “This trade-in promotion provides those customers with an easy upgrade path to native Trade-In PromotionHD production and enhanced workflow tools – and they can save more than $4,000.”

Granite is Broadcast Pix’s large-scale system with up to 22 SDI inputs and 12 SDI outputs. Mica, the company’s mid-size model, includes eight SDI inputs as well as six SDI and two DVI outputs. Both systems support eight channels of file-based content and can ingest cameras in multiple formats, as well as cloud-based content and data from RSS feeds, Twitter, and other sources. The systems ingest and scale all sources with low latency while maintaining constant lip sync.

Version 4.0 software for Granite and Mica features enhanced control of external devices such as robotic cameras, servers, recorders, and streaming appliances. Other improvements include virtual sets, an enhanced customizable multi-view, and ClearKey, a new, highly adjustable chromakey that delivers robust color correction and more realistic shadow and lighting effects.

The Slate Upgrade Promotion ends Dec. 31, 2014. For more information, contact a Broadcast Pix dealer or sales@broadcastpix.com.

About Broadcast Pix Founded in 2002, Broadcast Pix is the leader in integrated production switchers, with customers in more than 110 countries. Available in several configurations, from compact systems with end-to-end integration to large-scale systems for high-end live productions, Broadcast Pix switchers include CG, dual clip stores, file-based macros, external control software, and customizable multi-view and virtual sets with patented control options. Broadcast Pix also offers ReVue next generation slow motion systems, fX3D real-time 3D graphics, Rapid CG dynamic graphic playout software, and VOX voice-automated live video production, each designed to enhance our highly integrated live production switchers. Customers include leading broadcast, corporate, education, government, religious, sports, streaming, and visual radio studios. Learn more at www.broadcastpix.com.

