Broadcast Pix Offers Free BPNet Upload App to Allow Easy Sharing of Media Content from Mobile Devices

Chelmsford, Massachusetts –Broadcast Pix™ today announced BPNet Upload, a free app for iOS and Android mobile devices that simplifies and accelerates the secure sharing of photo and video content. Working in conjunction with the new BPNet™ cloud-based video workflow service, BPNet Upload makes it easy for reporters to transfer media files from the field directly to a Broadcast Pix integrated production switcher.

With BPNet Upload, users can transfer content directly to any preselected switcher, or one file can be transferred to multiple destinations. Files can be renamed and are transcoded automatically before being transferred to the switchers, so there are no formatting issues. Plus, the name of the journalist or contributor is displayed in the BPNet account, so control room personnel can track incoming files and progress status.

While the quality of photos and videos recorded by mobile devices has increased significantly, file sizes have also increased. As a result, it has become more difficult to upload large files using public networks. BPNet Upload allows users to upload content in the background using the UDP protocol, which accelerates uploads and provides a secure transfer.

For mobile journalists or freelancers, BPNet Upload supports multiple accounts, so users can provide content to multiple stations or clients. Content can be branded with the logo from each account, which helps the user track where the files are being sent. BPNet Upload also supports video playback, and allows metadata and an uploaded file history to be viewed on the mobile device.

“Social media as well as cell phone photos and videos have become important elements for broadcast news and other programming,” explained Kevin Prince, CEO of Broadcast Pix. “Our new BPNet Upload makes it easy for anyone to share media content from their mobile devices with colleagues or directly to their Broadcast Pix switcher.”

BPNet Upload is available free on iTunes and Google Play. BPNet is integrated with Broadcast Pix production switchers equipped with the new Version 6.0 software, and is also available as a standalone, subscription-based service for file sharing, delivery, transcoding, QC, and archiving.

About Broadcast Pix Founded in 2002, Broadcast Pix provides tailored solutions for any live production environment. From compact mobile units to large-scale solutions, every Broadcast Pix features patented control and automation technology and a performance toolset that make it easy to optimize and customize your workflows. With customers in more than 110 countries, Broadcast Pix is the leader in integrated production switchers for broadcast, streaming, live event, and visual radio applications. Learn more at www.broadcastpix.com.

Broadcast Pix and BPNet are trademarks of Broadcast Pix, Inc. Patented. Made in USA.