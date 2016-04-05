Broadcast Pix Introduces BPNet Cloud-Based IP Workflow Management for Video Production

Billerica, Massachusetts –Broadcast Pix™ today introduced BPNet™, a cloud-based IP workflow management system for all Broadcast Pix integrated production switchers. BPNet software provides easy access to the comprehensive service for sharing, converting, distributing, and archiving media files. It integrates directly within Broadcast Pix Flint™, Granite™, Mica™, and Roadie™ switchers, and is also accessible to collaborators via any PC or mobile device browser. Broadcast Pix will demonstrate BPNet for the first time at the 2016 NAB Show (Booth SL7627), which runs April 18-21 in Las Vegas, Nev.

In addition, BPNet expands media management inside and outside the BP ecosystem. BPNet provides a software foundation for all BP production products that unifies the three pillars of IP production—Video, Control, and Data.

Video: BPNet-enabled switchers support traditional SDI I/O as well as new IP network input and streaming output options. BPNet supports new IP workflows enabled by Aspen, NDI, SMPTE 2022-6, and RTSP, and will support other emerging IP technologies as they become available for video at the contribution layer.

Control: BPNet leverages IP networks to enable unprecedented flexibility in production control using traditional and custom software switcher control panels connected locally or remotely via IP. It also provides access to the renowned BPView™ multiviewer, as well as direct control of the latest generation IP cameras, decks, and other devices. NAB attendees will see the first glimpse at BPCommand, an intelligent tool for creating control interfaces for any production environment and technical ability.

Data: BPNet consolidates bi-directional data flow between BP switchers, clip and still stores, character generators, social media platforms, scoreboard information services, statistics, and many third-party tools.

Broadcast Pix CEO Kevin Prince said, “Broadcast Pix integrated switchers are the trusted hub where production comes together effortlessly. BPNet extends the integrated concept beyond the bounds of the switcher to embrace video-over-IP and file-based systems that can exist locally, remotely, or in the cloud. BPNet starts with a simple concept—eliminate the complexity of dealing with the formats, codecs, file sizes, FTP applications, and all the other things that make sharing media files a constant struggle. BPNet opens a new door for the production environment through which users will find untapped creativity, productivity, and collaborative potential.”

BPNet Workflow Management System Details

BPNet is a secure, cloud-based media management and collaboration solution designed expressly for video workflows. The browser-based BPNet environment features:

Drag-and-drop, accelerated uploading to cloud storage

Instant content preview in a professional-quality media player with frame-by-frame control

Full access to and entry of metadata

Easy search, sort, and management of stored content

Secured sharing with individuals, departments, clients, etc. to create a collaborative work environment

High quality transcoding engine, which automatically delivers the right format for any need (no technical skill required)

BPNet provides easy connectivity to Broadcast Pix switchers. Users can see connected switchers from their browser and add content to the switcher or to Watch-Folders assigned to shows or projects. Content is automatically transcoded to ensure the correct file format is available when needed. BPNet can be set to automate backups, archiving, and sharing procedures.

Availability and Options

BPNet will be pre-installed in all new Broadcast Pix switchers beginning Summer 2016 and be available as a free upgrade for Broadcast Pix customers with a current warranty. The service includes 25 GB of cloud storage at no cost, with additional storage available for purchase. The base plan includes unlimited sharing of stored content, transcoding to BP format, and automated show backup. Additional options are available for transcoding to other broadcast and Web codecs, publishing to YouTube, Facebook, and other JWplayer-enabled sites, distribution to FTP, quality control, and offline archive support.

About Broadcast Pix Founded in 2002, Broadcast Pix provides tailored solutions for any live production environment. From compact mobile units to large-scale solutions, every Broadcast Pix features patented control and automation technology and a performance toolset that make it easy to optimize and customize your workflows. With customers in more than 110 countries, Broadcast Pix is the leader in integrated production switchers for broadcast, streaming, live event, and visual radio applications. Learn more at www.broadcastpix.com.

Broadcast Pix, Flint, Granite, Mica, and Roadie are trademarks of Broadcast Pix, Inc. Patented. Made in USA.