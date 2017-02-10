Broadcast Industry Experts Fred and Paul Jacobs to Discuss Implications of The Connected Car at 2017 MFM CFO Summit

Northfield, IL, February 10, 2017 – Jacob’s Media’s Fred and Paul Jacobs will discuss what radio stations and digital media publishers need to know about The Connected Car and how they can participate in the new revenue opportunities it will create during a session at the 2017 Media Financial Management Association (MFM) CFO Summit.

Scheduled for March 2-3, at the Hilton Ft. Lauderdale Beach Resort, MFM’s annual CFO Summit provides the media industry’s senior finance executives an exclusive forum for an in-person exchange of ideas and discussions.

“With connected cars enabling the internet’s vast options for obtaining news and entertainment for passengers, radio stations will face their most formidable competitor yet,” said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association. “At the same time, a broader cross section of the media industry can take advantage of new revenue opportunities that will be enabled by the internet of things. In their customary way of engendering a lively discussion, Fred and Paul Jacobs will help the industry’s financial leaders ensure their growth strategies are headed in the right direction.”

Fred Jacobs is President of Jacobs Media, a consultancy firm devoted to guiding media companies in the age of digital disruption. Before forming the company 33 years ago, he served as Program Director of WRIF/Detroit, and also served as Director of Research for the ABC-Owned FM Stations. He taught radio broadcasting at Michigan State before joining Frank N. Magid Associates, where he advanced to the position of Director of Research for the research firm’s Radio and Publishing divisions. His industry recognitions include being inducted into Michigan Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame, the prestigious Rockwell award from the Conclave, Radio Ink’s Luminary Award and an Outstanding Alumni Award from Michigan State’s College of Communication Arts.

Paul Jacobs is the Vice-President, General Manager of Jacobs Media and the President/Managing Officer of jacapps. Prior to joining Jacobs Media in 1991, he was the General Manager of radio stations in Dallas and Detroit. He began his career in radio sales, before moving into sales management. An inductee into the Michigan Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2016, He also serves as the Board Chair for Greater Public, an organization dedicated to fundraising for public radio and television stations, and is the Vice-Chair of the Michigan Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

MFM’s 2017 CFO Summit is being co-chaired b David Bestler, Executive Vice President & CFO for Hubbard Radio, and Brett Fennell, CFO and Executive Vice President of National Ad Platforms for Cox Media Group (CMG). Previously announced presenters include Tom Joyce, Managing Director and Capital Markets Strategist for Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.; Jason Rademacher, Special Counsel in the Regulatory Communications Practice at Cooley LLP; and a presentation on Industry Economic Trends by Morgan Stanley’s Wissam Kairouz, Harlan J. Wakoff and Constantine Darras. Additional information about the CFO Summit and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s website, at http://www.mediafinance.org/cfo-summit.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.