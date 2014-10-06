British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles to Honor Julia Louis-Dreyfus at the 2014 BAFTA Los Angeles Jaguar Britannia Awards Presented by BBC America on October 30, 2014

Los Angeles, October 6, 2014 – The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles® (BAFTA Los Angeles) is pleased to announce it will honor award-winning actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus with the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy, at the 2014 BAFTA Los Angeles Jaguar Britannia Awards presented by BBC AMERICA and United Airlines on Thursday, October 30, 2014 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

For the second year in a row, the BAFTA Los Angeles Jaguar Britannia Awards will be hosted by British actor and comedian, Rob Brydon. BBC AMERICA will broadcast the event for the third consecutive year, on Sunday, November 2, 2014 at 9pm ET.

“I am delighted that Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been chosen to receive the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award this year,” stated BAFTA LA Chairman Nigel Daly. “Her ability to create iconic, enduring characters like Selina Meyer, Christine Campbell, Elaine Benes, and her most recent role as Eva in 'Enough Said,' is such that it is impossible to imagine the last 20 years of comedy without her. We are delighted to have this opportunity to honor her extraordinary career at the Britannia Awards.”

BAFTA Los Angeles previously announced the rest of this year’s honorees, including; Robert Downey Jr. who will accept the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film; Mike Leigh, who will receive the John Schlesinger Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing presented by the GREAT Britain Campaign; Emma Watson who will receive the Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year presented by Burberry; Mark Ruffalo who will receive the Britannia Humanitarian Award; and Dame Judi Dench who will receive the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment.

“Julia Louis-Dreyfus follows in the footsteps of Lucille Ball and other great comic actresses of our era. She is a truly unique talent and highly deserving of this honor,” commented Britannia Award Co-Chairs Bumble Ward and Deborah Kolar.

The Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy bears the name of the consummate British comedic artist and one of the most universally recognized personalities in the history of entertainment. The Award recognizes talent whose popularity and cultural impact exemplifies the uniquely transcendent quality of excellent comedy.

The Britannia Awards are BAFTA Los Angeles’ highest accolade, a celebration of achievements honoring individuals and companies that have dedicated their careers to advancing the entertainment arts. The awards are presented annually at a gala dinner, where peers and colleagues celebrate the work and accomplishments of the year’s distinguished honorees. Proceeds from the gala ceremony support BAFTA Los Angeles’ on-going education, scholarship, community outreach and archival projects.